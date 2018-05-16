Rep. Stuart Bishop's colleagues in the House decorated his desk with crime tape after USA Today Network's story detailing a fist fight between Bishop and Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma.

BATON ROUGE — Rep. Stuart Bishop and Sen. Norby Chabert issued public apologies in the Capitol Wednesday following an overnight fistfight between the two in a Baton Rouge bar.

"The integrity of this body is one thing I cherish and hold dear," Bishop told House members after a story about the incident was published by USA Today Network. "If I embarrassed any of you I truly apologize."

Bishop then jokingly said to colleagues, "The next time it will be dueling guns."

Chabert, whose brother and father previously served in the Senate, was similarly contrite when he addressed colleagues in the Senate, saying he "brought dishonor" on the chamber.

"I grew up in this chamber and in no way would I want to disparage anyone here," he told fellow senators. "We're both better men than that and I humbly apologize."

Bishop, R-Lafayette, told USA Today Network that Chabert, R-Houma, "punched me several times" during the altercation.

"We had a gentleman's disagreement and settled it with our hands," Bishop said.

Police were called, but Bishop said he and Chabert had already left the bar and no arrests were made.

The incident happened at the River Room on Laurel Street.

"He's not happy with me over a bill," said Bishop, who as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee blocked a bill from Chabert.

Chabert is chairman of the Senate Natural Resources Committee.

Neither man identified the bill in question.

The argument began on the House floor earlier Tuesday before spilling outside of the Capitol later that night.

"I love Stuart like a brother, and sometimes brothers fight," Chabert said in a text to USA Today Network. "We are both passionate people and sometimes that gets the best of us. Obviously, I regret the incident."

Bishop said he didn't return Chabert's blows and wasn't injured.

"I'm a little bruised, but not injured," Bishop said.

Bishop said the two lawmakers are longtime friends with many similar legislative priorities.

"I'm sorry it happened," Bishop said. "We've been friends for a long time. As far as I'm concerned it's settled, but you'd have to talk to (Chabert)." he said.

Chabert told senators, "We're still friends and always will be friends."

Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, took a lighter approach.

"I think we're going to have to cancel the annual basketball game between the Senate and the House (Hoopla) for boxing matches," he said.

Bishop's colleagues in the House wrapped his desk in crime tape as a prank.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, speaking on his monthly call-in show, addressed the dust-up, calling it "unfortunate."

"They're both good friends of mine and they are good friends with one another," Edwards said. "Every now and then people get too passionate and things can get out of hand.

"It doesn't exactly reflect well on the House or Senate or state government but I think it's something we can all get past. They're going to continue to work together."

