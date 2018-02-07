Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright stepped up her sharp criticism of President Donald Trump, calling him the "most undemocratic president in modern American history" during an interview that aired Sunday on British television. 

Albright, who served as America's top diplomat during the Clinton administration, has a new book out, "Fascism: A Warning." But she insisted that it would have come out "no matter who had gotten elected," and that she was concerned about the undemocratic trends she had observed in the United States and around the world.

"No, I do not think he is a fascist," Albright said of Trump. "I do think he is the most undemocratic president in modern American history, and that troubles me."

Albright explained that she does not think Trump is a fascist because "ultimately, a fascist leader is somebody who uses violence to achieve what he wants." But she added that "his attitude towards freedom of speech," his reaction to the "role of the media" and "his disregard for institutions" all worry her. 

She acknowledged that what she was doing was unusual.

"It's not easy as a former diplomat to be in a foreign country and criticize one's own president," she said. "But I am concerned." 

Here some other takeaways from Albright's BBC interview: 

On the separation of migrant families along the southern border: "I thought it was un-American. I've never seen anything like that, and it does remind one of things that have happened in fascist countries."

On Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: "It was a Kim win." 

On Trump's trade policy: "I don't happen to believe in trade wars."

On the midterm elections: "I think it's going to be a very important election," she said, adding that the Democrats have to "get our act together." 

On who will face Trump in 2020: "You're assuming that he will be around to be a candidate." 

The life of Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of State
01 / 15
Former secretary of State Madeleine Albright, April 10, 2018.
02 / 15
Former President Bill Clinton with his wife, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her predecessor Madeleine Albright during the state funeral of former Czech President Vaclav Havel in Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 23, 2011.
03 / 15
Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright and Morgan Freeman attend the AFI 50th Anniversary Gala Nov. 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
04 / 15
Madeleine Albright gives a thumbs up to the cheering delegates as she arrives on the floor of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 28, 2016.
05 / 15
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Il and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright meet at the Pae Kha Hawon Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, Oct.23, 2000.
06 / 15
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former secretary of state Madeleine Albright during a ceremony May 29, 2012 in Washington. The award is the country's highest civilian honor.
07 / 15
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright shakes hands with Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat, Dec. 8, 1999 in the West Bank town of Ramallah.
08 / 15
Robert Redford and former Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, attend The American Portrait Gala 2017 at Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Nov. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
09 / 15
Botswana's traditional singer Mayoress Molefi-Mochangana sings and dances with choir members as Secretary of State Madeleine Albright joins them at a prenatal clinic in Botswana Dec. 11, 2000.
10 / 15
Actor George Clooney embraces former Secretary of State Madeleine at the United Nations General Assembly Sept. 20, 2016 in New York.
11 / 15
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and acting Ambassador John Lange in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. August 18, 1998.
12 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, toasts with Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at a dinner in Pyongyang, North Korea, Oct. 24, 2000.
13 / 15
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, having just recently moved into new DC offices, points out a framed manifest showing the names of herself and family members arriving in the U.S aboard the S.S. America in 1948, March 11, 2018.
14 / 15
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, March, 11, 2015.
15 / 15
Former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger, George Shultz, and Madeleine Albright testify on Global Challenges and the U.S. National Security Strategy before the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services, Jan. 29, 2015.
