Maintenance hangar tour: Behind the scenes with TAP Air Portugal

If you’ve ever wanted to see what goes on inside the maintenance hangar of a major airline, you’re in luck.

European carrier TAP Air Portugal opened its Lisbon maintenance hangar to photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, who toured the facility while an Airbus A330 passed through on June 25.

Check out the photo gallery above for a snapshot of a day at the TAP Air Portugal maintenance facility. If you’d like to see more “behind the scenes” photos, scroll down for other photo tours that include Boeing and Airbus.

