HELSINKI — A man was forcibly escorted out of the venue for Monday's joint press conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, just minutes before the world leaders were set to appear in the room.

The man was sitting about 10 rows back on the U.S. side of the room, in the second seat from the aisle. He was holding a sign that read "Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty."

Security questioned him for a couple minutes before the ejection. As he struggled against guards — at one point waving the sign around and trying to keep it out of one man's hands — others in the room pulled out phones and started recording the incident.

The ejection happened as Trump and Putin held a closed-door meeting with aides at the Presidential Palace.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com