Children listen to speakers during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Splitting migrant families sparks outrage. Trump blames the Democrats.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, fearful of a political backlash, searched Tuesday for an end game over the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that includes separating families at the border. Pictures of children in detention — and audio of children crying as they were separated from the families — have fueled outrage and spurred the Mexican government to condemn the "cruel and inhumane" treatment of children. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen have been unapologetic, while Trump blames the Democrats whom he says want illegal immigrants to "infest" the United States. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took aim at the Trump administration policy, calling for donations to help families with legal advice and translation services. "We need to stop this policy right now," Zuckerberg wrote. 

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.

How are you celebrating Juneteenth this year?

Tuesday commemorates one of the defining moments in U.S. history: the end of slavery. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a combination of "June" and "nineteenth," in honor of the day in 1865 that Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to inform a reluctant community that President Abraham Lincoln had freed the slaves two years earlier. Across the country, the day is marked with events and parades. President Donald Trump issued a statement, saying, "Today we recommit ourselves to defending the self-evident truth, boldly declared by our Founding Fathers, that all people are created equal." 

How a McDonald's receipt crippled an elite drug-fighting team

Narcotics Detective Kyle Willett drove to McDonald's for sweet tea and cheeseburgers before returning to work — and doing something no one expected. Outside the UPS global shipping hub where he worked with an elite task force to intercept drug shipments, Willett tore the packing tape off a box, pried open a metal safe and stole piles of cash totaling about $40,000. But the Louisville Metro Police veteran, well trained in exposing criminals' missteps, made an elementary mistake of his own: Leaving his McDonald's receipt with his credit card information on it inside the box before sending the package on its way.

Two rappers shot and killed within hours of each other

Jimmy Wopo, an up-and-coming rapper from Pittsburgh, was shot and killed Monday. Police said Wopo, 21, whose real name was Travon Smart, was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car. Wopo's death came just hours after the shooting death of Florida rapper XXXTentacion, 20, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. Police said the Florida shooting happened during an apparent robbery attempt, and authorities are looking for two suspects.

Pardon me?

President Donald Trump claimed he has the "absolute" right to pardon himself. Americans disagree. By more than 3-1, 64 percent to 18 percent, those surveyed in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll say the president doesn’t have the power to pardon himself. And doing so could spark a constitutional crisis for the White House: 58 percent of Americans, including 31 percent of Republicans, say the House of Representatives should impeach the president if he pardons himself.

The rich get richer 

The wealthy had more to celebrate than their vast fortunes in 2017 — because they got to celebrate those fortunes getting even bigger. The combined wealth of the world’s millionaires rose for a sixth straight year and topped $70 trillion for the first time ever in 2017 because of an improving global economy and strong stock market performance, according to a report released Tuesday. So, is the rising tide lifting all boats? The evidence points to capital becoming even more concentrated as the ultra-wealthy — those with $30 million or more in investable assets — saw the greatest growth.

