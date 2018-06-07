Mark Zuckerberg has leapfrogged Warren Buffett to become the world's third-richest person.

He now trails Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, meaning that the three wealthiest people on the planet all hail from the technology world.

The Facebook CEO got the boost in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after Facebook shares (FB) closed up 2.4% to a record $203.23, showing how little the social media giant's crushing wave of negative attention has spooked investors.

How wealthy is the 34-year-old Zuckerberg? He's worth a cool $81.6 billion, about $373 million more than Buffett, the 87-year-old chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, who's slipping in the Bloomberg ranking because of his charitable giving.

Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan have pledged to give away 99 percent of Facebook stock during their lifetime.

