Marriott International has made a commitment to remove plastic straws from all of its more than 6,500 hotels by July 2019.

As the largest hotel company in the world with 30 brands, Marriott’s decision will result in the elimination of more than 1 billion plastic straws and about a quarter-billion stirrers per year.

“Removing plastic straws is one of the simplest ways our guests can contribute to plastic reduction when staying with us – something they are increasingly concerned about and are already doing in their own homes,” Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson said in a written statement.

The announcement comes as the momentum to eliminate single-use plastic grows across the entire travel industry. Plastic never fully decomposes and has adversely affected tourist destinations around the world. Authorities in Bali last year had to declare a “garbage emergency” because so much plastic was washing up on its beaches.

Plastic straws no longer are welcome in the travel industry

Hyatt Hotels Corporation earlier this month announced that its hotels will no longer offer single-use plastic straws and drink picks to guests unless they ask for it after Sept. 1. Eco-friendly alternatives to plastic will be provided where available.

“Eliminating plastic straws and drink picks builds on the environmental sustainability programs we have in place and further drives our global efforts to reduce environmental impact,” Frank Lavey, senior vice president of global operations for Hyatt, said in a written statement.

Hilton Hotels and Resorts also plans to eliminate plastic straws across its managed hotels globally by the end of this year. AccorHotels — parent company of Fairmont, Raffles, Swissôtel and Novotel—started getting rid of plastic straws at its North and Central America properties this month. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in April announced the same intention at 110 properties. 

Marriott will also stop using plastic straws at its corporate headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. Alternative straws will be offered upon request there and at all hotels.

Going green: Alaska Air to eliminate plastic straws

Several Marriott properties have already been cutting back on their use of straws.  

In February, more than 60 of its hotels in the United Kingdom took the initiative to offer alternative straws upon request. Properties in other parts of the world did so as well.

The Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa in August became Hawaii’s first resort to remove plastic straws from its restaurants and other venues, resulting in the reduction of 30,000 plastic straws per month.

Marriott and other hotel companies have been trying to reduce plastic waste in other ways.

Earlier this year, Marriott began swapping out small toiletry bottles in the guest bathrooms of about 450 select-service hotels with large, in-shower dispensers that reduce waste. The new dispensers are slated to be introduced to more than 1,500 hotels in North America by the end of this year.

InterContinental Hotels Group is also implementing bulk-size bath amenities across many of its brands, including Holiday Inn Express, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants and Candlewood Suites.

More than 80 Hyatt hotels across North America now offer recyclable earbuds rather than single-use ones, resulting in nearly 65,000 pairs of recycled earbuds in 2017.

