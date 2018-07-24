If Mars seems unusually large and bright in the night sky this weekend, it's not your imagination.

The Red Planet will appear brightest from Friday through Monday nights as it makes its closest approach to Earth in 15 years. Mars will be a mere 36 million miles from Earth, according to NASA, before both planets travel farther away from each other as they orbit the sun.  

NASA plans to release on Friday what scientists say will be stunning new images of Mars taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. The release of the photos coincides with the planet's close approach to Earth. Hubble, one of the largest space telescopes, captured images of dust storms on the Red Planet this summer.

Photos of Mars
01 / 13
This undated photo provided by NASA and taken by an instrument aboard the agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks on the surface of Mars that scientists believe were caused by flowing streams of salty water. Researchers said Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, that the latest observations strongly support the longtime theory that salt water in liquid form flows down certain Martian slopes each summer.
02 / 13
An image taken on Sept. 8, 2016, within "Murray Buttes" region on Mars.
03 / 13
NASA spacecraft circling Mars has found evidence of flowing water on the Red Planets surface.
04 / 13
This map shows the southward path driven by Opportunity from late December 2014 until it passed marathon distance on March 24.
05 / 13
This image provided by NASA shows shows a Martian rock outcrop near the landing site of the rover Curiosity thought to be the site of an ancient streambed. Curiosity landed in a crater near Mars' equator on Aug. 5, 2012.
06 / 13
This image released 27 August, 2003 captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shows a close-up of the red planet Mars when it was just 34,648,840 miles away.
07 / 13
NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity recorded this image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below.
08 / 13
These dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks called recurring slope lineae flowing downhill on Mars are inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water. Recently, planetary scientists detected hydrated salts on these slopes at Hale crater, corroborating their original hypothesis that the streaks are indeed formed by liquid water. The blue color seen upslope of the dark streaks are thought not to be related to their formation, but instead are from the presence of the mineral pyroxene. The image is produced by draping an orthorectified (Infrared-Red-Blue/Green(IRB)) false color image (ESP_030570_1440) on a Digital Terrain Model (DTM) of the same site produced by High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (University of Arizona). Vertical exaggeration is 1.5. Credits: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
09 / 13
10 / 13
11 / 13
12 / 13
13 / 13
These dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks called recurring slope lineae flowing downhill on Mars are inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water. Recently, planetary scientists detected hydrated salts on these slopes at Horowitz crater, corroborating their original hypothesis that the streaks are indeed formed by liquid water.

