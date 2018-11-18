The German shepherd named Major had a rough beginning, surrendered from a life-threatening toxic home.

But now he's going home with former Vice President Joe Biden, 75, and his wife, Jill. The Delaware Humane Association announced the news this weekend on Facebook, with photos of the two spending time together.

Major is from a litter of six other German shepherd puppies, who were given "life-saving medical care" after exposure to "something toxic in their home," the Delaware Humane Association news release said.

"Once we posted about them for your help, Joe Biden caught wind of them and reached out immediately," the Facebook post said. "The rest is history!"

Major fostered with the Bidens before being adopted. The new family member will join their other German shepherd, Champ. Biden said in a statement to CNN:

"We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals."

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com