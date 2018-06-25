Chef Renee Erickson's restaurants
Renee Erickson is the chef and owner of Seattle restaurant group Sea Creatures, which includes The Walrus and The Carpenter, The Whale Wins, Barnacle, Bateau, Bar Melusine, General Porpoise and Rana e Rospo.
The Sea Creatures restaurants are wildly popular and people are willing to wait for a table. “Not only do we want them to return, but we want them to be thrilled and love it and think that we care," says Erickson. "Taking care of people and cooking for people is really exciting. It’s about the customer, not us.”
Erickson is not only concerned with great food and hospitality. She is working with the Environmental Defense Fund to try to protect the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act that was enacted in 1976 with the help of a senator from Washington state. “I had my eyes opened to the opportunity as a chef to have a voice in the world and make some sort of impact,” says Erickson. “I’m really excited to feel like there might be some other useful ways that I can have an impact besides just making good food.”
Erickson and one of her Sea Creatures partners, Jeremy Price, also run interior design firm Price Erickson, which is responsible for the recognizable oceanic aesthetic of all the restaurants.
Erickson opened her first Sea Creatures restaurant, The Walrus and the Carpenter, in 2010. Erickson’s now business partner, Chad Dale, is a real estate developer who first approached her to open a restaurant in his historic brick building on Ballard Avenue. Erickson, Dale and Price conceived of and built the restaurant together.
The Walrus and the Carpenter concept was spun out of inspiration from Erickson’s frequent trips to Paris. “I would see people eating oysters everywhere on the street corners,” she says. “Even in the middle of winter in 30 degrees, they’d be on the street shucking oysters. I didn’t understand how we didn’t have more of an oyster culture in Seattle considering oyster growing is such a huge part of our fisheries.”
Erickson wanted to create a place for Seattleites to experience local oysters. “It’s definitely a Pacific Northwest fish shack meets Parisian oyster bar,” she says.
The restaurant serves West Coast oysters grown in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Species-wise, offerings include Pacific, Olympia and Virginica oysters. “We serve them really simply with a Champagne vinegar mignonette, fresh horseradish and lemon,” says Erickson. “We try to keep it as pure as possible. We encourage people to eat them without any sauce first because I think it’s a flavor that’s surprising to people and really incredible.”
The Walrus and The Carpenter’s Parisian influence prompted the addition of another signature dish, steak tartare, to the menu. The beef is hand chopped with mustard, olive oil, lemon juice, chopped capers, salt, pepper and egg yolk. It comes with thin rye bread that’s toasted into crackers. “It’s very classic and delicious” says Erickson. “I could eat it all the time.”
The Whale Wins opened in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood in 2012. “The restaurant features a wood oven, so pretty much everything that is cooked on the menu somehow enters the wood oven,” says Erickson.
The menu has broad inspirations, according to Erickson. “It has a lot of Middle Eastern flavors and components that taste really great and interesting with the wood smoke,” she says.
The name “The Whale Wins” came from a painting that Erickson bought before the restaurant opened.
One dish that has never left the menu is the salt roasted half chicken. It’s salt crusted, cooked in the wood oven and basted with butter. The accompanying side changes seasonally and may be something like fried lemon or roasted vegetables. “It’s crispy and smoky and salty,” says Erickson. “If there’s a chicken on my last meal list, it would be that.”
Matiz sardine toast is another mainstay dish. It’s a big piece of toast cooked in the wood oven spread with something Erickson likens to a rouille. The spread is made with curry paste, smoked tomatoes and spices that are cooked down and folded into mayonnaise. Little canned sardines and fennel salad with lemon and olive oil go on top. “People are always shocked that canned sardines are so perfect,” says Erickson. “They are some of my favorite treats. I would eat a lot of canned tuna, sardines, anchovies on bread with butter in Italy.”
The lettuces are also a hit. “The dish seems really simple, and actually is, but if you screw it up, it’s not right,” Erickson explains. It’s butter lettuce with lemon juice, Moroccan olive oil, salt, pepper and tons of herbs, which may include tarragon, parsley, chives and chervil. That gets all dressed and laid on the plate with toasted pistachios, then snowed over with tons of parmesan cheese.
Barnacle opened in 2013. “Barnacle is literally right next to Walrus – ‘attached’ is what we like to say, like a barnacle,” Erickson explains.
Barnacle is the Sea Creatures team’s take on the Italian aperitivo bar. “I am very intrigued and excited about that time of day before you eat dinner, when you snack on things and have a cocktail or a glass of wine,” says Erickson.
Drinks and small bites are the focus. Many people come to have a spritz while waiting for a table at The Walrus and the Carpenter next door.
Octopus terrine is Erickson’s signature dish here. The kitchen cooks Bering Sea octopus, rolls it into logs, torsions it in plastic and freezes it into a tube of octopus. It’s so gelatinous that it holds together. “This is something that I saw at a place in Liguria and I was just blown away,” says Erickson. “It was so beautiful and so pure in its flavor. I think a lot of times we muck with seafood and kind of lose the sea quality, especially octopus.” Once the log is frozen, it can be sliced on a meat slicer and drizzled with spicy Ligurian olive oil, sea salt and lemon peel.
Anchovies are also a key dish on the Barnacle menu. The whole anchovy is served, including the backbone, so it’s a bit crunchy. It’s marinated with Calabrian chilis and served with pearls of butter and saltines.
Bateau, which opened in Capitol Hill in 2015, is a grass-fed, brass-finished steakhouse, where all the beef is dry-aged and butchered in house.
Sea Creatures has a farm on Whidbey Island called La Fermes De Anes, or The Donkey Farm, where the team grows vegetables, fruits, herbs and nuts. There, they raise cattle for Bateau, where chef de cuisine Taylor Thornhill tries to utilize an entire cow each week.
Bateau is French for boat, a nod to the first restaurant Erickson worked at and eventually owned, Boat Street Cafe. Small details throughout the menu and design are reminiscent of Boat Street Cafe.
All the steaks are sold by cut and weight. “They’re cooked how I fell in love with steaks in Paris – in a steel pan basted with butter,” says Erickson. “There’s a place in Paris called Le Severo, which is owned by a man who was a butcher and started this idyllic restaurant. You order the steaks and they’re super simple. You can have frites, a beautiful salad, simple charcuterie and dessert. That’s all you get. We offer more than that because we’re here, but we cook them that way.”
Steak is served with butter, which comes in three flavors: anchovy, preserved lemon and bone marrow, plus thrice fried frites on the side.
For starters, the Reuben Mille Feuille is a showstopper. It’s thinly shaved slices of rye toast with fermented cabbage and cured, brined meats.
Next door to Bateau in Capitol Hill is a sister oyster house called Bar Melusine, which also opened in 2015.
“It’s a Normandy and Brittany-inspired seafood restaurant,” says Erickson. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Normandy, which is where most of the oysters are grown in France. It feels a lot like Seattle climate-wise. It’s a really cool English-French mashup and it’s a little moody in the right sort of ways.”
Oysters at Bar Melusine are also sourced from West Coast waters. Here the oysters are served with lemon wedges and cucumber mignonette.
The fried fish skins with ikura and crème fraîche were born from a trip Erickson took to Alaska. “I was in a cannery and I saw them shaving the skin off the salmon and just dumping these gross, floppy things into a bucket,” she says. “I started digging around and found out that you can buy frozen salmon skins and so we buy them, scrape the scales off, dehydrate them overnight and cut them. They turn into these crispy chips that get deep fried like salmon chicharron.”
Perfect for a meal at the bar, the quarter pound burger at Bar Melusine is made with grass-fed, dry-aged beef and a homemade bun. It has aioli and depending on the season, either a sliced beefsteak tomato from eastern Washington, a fig compote or an onion jam. “They’re all a little bit sweet and a little bit salty and the richness of the meat is perfect,” says Erickson.
In the third space next to Bateau and Bar Melusine is General Porpoise, a doughnut shop. “We had the space available and we were trying to figure out what to do with it,” says Erickson. “I’m always a little bit kidding when I suggest something like doughnuts and then we end up with multiple shops.”
General Porpoise has three locations and two in the works. Doughnuts are currently available in Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square and inside the Amazon Spheres for Amazon employees. Soon, General Porpoise will be open in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood and Los Angeles.
Doughnut lovers in Seattle contemplate what to order.
The doughnuts are inspired by St. John Bakery in London, which makes classic filled doughnuts that Erickson fell in love with.
“The one that everyone loves is the vanilla custard,” says Erickson.
“The seasonal jams are also incredible,” she says. “We do rhubarb, apricot, cherry, stone fruits, blackberries and more.”
General Porpoise also brews coffees from multiple roasters. Customers can sip on espresso, pour over, drip and draft cold brew.
Early this year, Erickson and the Sea Creatures team had the unique opportunity to create food concepts in the Amazon Spheres, three connected, greenhouse-like glass domes that serve as an alternative office space where Amazon employees can work among exotic flora.
The Spheres house more than 40,000 plants from 30 counties. “Being in here is bonkers,” says Erickson. “It’s like another planet.” Generally, the Spheres and Erickson’s current concepts within them are only open to Amazon employees and their guests. The public can book tours of the space.
Rana e Rospo, which means frog and toad and is named after the book, serves salads and sandwiches to Amazon employees during lunch. In the fall, Sea Creatures will be opening Willmott’s Ghost in the Amazon Spheres and it will be open to the public. The restaurant will take its cues from Roman, central, southern and coastal Italian cuisine.
There is also a location of General Porpoise in the Spheres.
At Rana e Rospo, the pressed Italian is an old-school Italian-American pressed sandwich with pepperoncini, mortadella, soppressata, tons of salami, hard, dried, salty provolone, sliced onions, olive oil, vinegar and oregano on a fermented ciabatta. “It’s kind of like the best version of the sh***y sub you grew up with,” Erickson says.
Another winner is the chicken cacciatore sandwich. Chicken cacciatore is a dish that differs slightly by region in Italy, and the Roman version that Erickson loves inspired this sandwich. The chicken is braised in olive oil, vinegar, herbs and oregano. It’s served in the same fermented ciabatta bread, but instead of cut, the bread is opened up like a pocket and stuffed full of aioli, cacciatore and pickled red onions.

Renee Erickson knows what she’s doing. A Washington native, she's become an essential part of Seattle's food scene. She’s the James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Sea Creatures, a harmonious band of food concepts. Erickson’s five restaurants and counting are as symbiotic as they are strikingly individual, and her handful of doughnut shops, and sandwich and salad counter too warble her distinct nautical aesthetic and ingredient-first sensibility.

Palate-minded people travel across the country to slurp Erickson’s West Coast oysters on the half shell, to indulge in her Parisian-style steaks that are dry-aged and butchered in-house, and to discover her tender octopus terrine that tastes unmistakably like the sea. If you haven’t had the chance to treat yourself to these dishes, perhaps it’s time for a Pacific Northwest pilgrimage.

You may be wondering how such a culinary living legend got her start, but there isn’t a moment in time Erickson decided she wanted to be a chef — she just became one.

“It was circumstantial more than anything,” Erickson explains. “Just right place, right time.”

As an art student at the University of Washington, she got a job at Boat Street Cafe. She quickly took on responsibilities and found herself in the kitchen baking and prepping. A few years later, the restaurant was up for sale and Erickson bought it. She was a 25-year-old with an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down, but she wasn’t consciously choosing the chef path. It seems to have chosen her.

“I loved restaurants and I loved cooking and I loved the environment of trying to create a place where people come and celebrate or just eat and drink with their friends,” Erickson says. So she ran with it.

While Erickson was still in college, she had another life-changing turn. She spent six months living in Rome, where the university had an art program. This experience informed the ingredient-forward cooking she’s known for today.

“I think my ethos around ingredients came from living in Italy and really being shocked by how much the season or even day of the week influences what people choose to eat. Rome is so seasonal and the radius of what it considers local is so small.”

Erickson knew the natural bounty of the Pacific Northwest could be treated similarly, so she's taken that on and continues to pioneer with new projects.

“It’s more and more common now to open a lot of restaurants, but it’s also ridiculous to do so,” Erickson says. “It’s been a wild ride.”

For a glimpse into Renee Erickson's magical Sea Creatures empire, click through the photo gallery above. And see Seattle sweets below.

Seattle's standout ice cream shops
Molly Moon Neitzel opened the first Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream shop in Wallingford in 2008. The ice cream served here is made in the back of the shop.
In the following years, Molly opened shops in Capitol Hill (which is next door to the company’s headquarters), Madrona, Queen Anne, U Village, 19th/Mercer, Redmond and Columbia City. Most of the shops only scoop ice cream made onsite. At the Redmond and Columbia City shops, open kitchens allow for ice cream eaters to see how the treat is made.
Molly’s real middle name is Moon and the shop’s logo is designed to look like Molly’s dog, Parker Posey, a French Bulldog and Boston Terrier mix. "Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream is a business that cares as much about serving our community as we do about serving the highest quality ice cream," says Neitzel. "We partner with local farmers and makers to source our ingredients, donate a percentage of every sale to nonprofits in our neighborhoods and create great jobs with amazing benefits unparalled in the food service industry."
The menu always offers 14 flavors. There are 10 regular flavors like Earl Grey, Melted Chocolate and Cookie Dough. The four seasonal flavors rotate and may include Strawberry Rhubarb Sorbet or Caramel Cone Crunch.
Molly Moon’s sources local ingredients as often as possible. The shops use lavender from Purple Haze Lavender (a farm in Sequim, Washington) for the honey lavender flavor. The golden honey comes from the base of the Olympic Mountains
Yeti, a signature flavor, is made with sweet cream ice cream, homemade vanilla bean caramel, Yeti granola and Theo chocolate bits. Yeti granola is made in-house with pepitas, pepita butter, flax seeds, rolled oats, honey and salt.
Molly Moon’s has five core values: Be Smart. Be Generous. Be Homemade. Be Joyful. Be Brave.
Molly Moon’s is all about community. The shops donate ice cream and funds to local public schools and organizations that fight hunger. The company also founded The Anna Banana Milk Fund in honor of Molly’s younger sister. The organization gives fresh milk and other dairy products to food banks.
Frankie & Jo’s brings plant-based, vegan, gluten-free ice cream to Seattle. The shop was founded by Autumn Martin, a pastry chef who also founded Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery, and Kari Brunson, who also owns plant-focused Juicebox Cafe.
“Frankie & Jo's has been a vision in the making for years,” says Martin. “I am allergic to dairy and as a pastry chef, have missed high-quality ice cream that doesn't taste like an alternative. We have created a magical ice cream made from plants that is blowing minds.”
The flagship Capitol Hill store opened in November 2016. All of the ice cream is made at this store, and the interior space was designed by Katie Hackworth. Frankie & Jo’s has a second location in Ballard.
“We make our own cashew milk every day and use vegetables, plant medicines and savory ingredients in our recipes, making some of the most unique and delicious ice cream I have ever had,” says Martin.
Harvey Strawberry Milk, a seasonal flavor, is made with coconut milk, coconut oil, cocoa butter, strawberries, cane sugar, salt, nutritional yeast, beet powder and chia seeds. Beet Strawberry Rose, an everyday sorbet flavor, is made with strawberries, fresh beet juice, fresh apple juice, fresh lime juice, cane sugar, sea salt and rose water.
“Many people with food allergies and strict dietary preferences now have their own ice cream shop, bringing back a tradition they have missed,” says Martin.
Salty Caramel Ash and Gingered Golden Milk are two of the most popular flavors. The signature homemade, gluten-free, maple-vanilla waffle cone is made with pure maple syrup, oat flour and brown sugar.
Frankie & Jo’s also offers two flavors made with date, rather than cane sugar. “We are revolutionary in what we are doing – making ice cream from plants that tastes better than its cow dairy counterpart, without any gums or stabilizers,” says Martin. “It feels incredible to be doing this work!”
Nostalgia is the name of the game at Shug’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market. Owners Colleen Wilkie and Paul Dormann opened the old-school sundaes, sodas and floats shop in May 2016.
“Our 1936 soda fountain is the starting point of everything that we make here,” says Wilkie. “It’s the whole experience. We use top-quality ice cream for old-school recipes from that era and add a modern flare.”
Shug’s gets its ice cream from Lopez Island Creamery, an ice cream distribution brand about an hour north of Seattle. Shug’s is the only spot in Seattle that offers a wide variety of Lopez Island Creamery flavors. “We just think that they make the best ice cream in the close vicinity,” says Wilkie.
Almost everything else is made in-house, from the syrups for the sodas to the sauces and toppings. The menu is extensive. For adults, there is a list of ice cream cocktails, as well as beer, wine and Champagne.
“You can be here for three or four hours if you want to,” says Dormann. “People come and set up shop in the back and chat. It’s really relaxed.”
The name Shug’s came from Wilkie’s mother’s childhood nickname. Shug’s is a place meant for families.
“We’re intentionally slowing people down,” says Wilkie. “We want people to understand it’s a whole process and experience, but we also have a walkup window for people to take cones, sodas and floats to go."
The Norma Jeane sundae includes a blondie bar, vanilla ice cream, caramel, whipped cream, dried pear, salt and bourbon mist. “Our goal was to make people really happy. We want to make ice cream fantasies come true,” says Dormann.
Salt & Straw, the Portland, Oregon-based ice cream shop with a cult following, opened two locations in Seattle in February. In addition to Capitol Hill and Ballard, Salt & Straw scoops in Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.
The brand was founded by cousins Tyler and Kim Malek. Their ice cream flavors are known for creativity, innovation and cool collaborations.
Salt & Straw has classic flavors like Honey Lavender and Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache that can be found at most of the shops. There are also city-specific flavors that are designed especially for local ice cream eaters.
“Seattle is like the godfather of Pacific Northwest cooking and the partners with whom we had the opportunity to work really represent that,” says Tyler Malek. “One of the first people I got to meet and work with when we opened here was Fran Bigelow of Fran’s Chocolates, I was immediately taken under her wing and taught about the great farms and flavors of this city.”
“When you add on partners like Tom Douglas, Beecher’s Cheese, Rachel’s Ginger Beer... these partnerships and collaborations are immense when collecting stories to tell in our ice cream,” says Malek. “Working with the greatest artisans in Seattle has molded our local menu into something super delicious and indicative of the city around us.”
The shops were designed by Portland, Oregon-based Andee Hess.
Ellenos Yogurt and Matcha is a Seattle flavor made by cooking down Ellenos yogurt with sugar, which turns it into a pudding. Then, it’s mixed with matcha, honey, salt and orange juice ice cream.
Rachel’s Raspberry Ginger Beer is a vegan sorbet created for the Seattle shops. The flavor uses ginger and raspberry syrup from Pike Place Market’s famous Rachel’s Ginger Beer and combines it with coconut cream.
In Ballard, Parfait Ice Cream was founded in 2009 by pastry chef Adria Shimada and grew from an ice cream truck to a brick-and-mortar shop.
“Parfait is a Washington State Department of Agriculture-licensed ice cream manufacturer, and all of our products are completely made from scratch on site,” says Shimada.
“We pasteurize our own ice cream base, we grow some of our own produce, we bake our own mix-ins and toppings, and we source directly from local farms and responsible producers,” says Shimada. “Truly farm-to-cone!”
“Ice cream isn't health food, but it doesn't have to be junk food,” says Shimada. “We offer Seattle a unique option for craft ice cream made from local, real food, without the gums, industrial stabilizers and lengthy ingredient lists found in the majority of commercial ice cream.”
Superb Strawberry is made from strawberries grown in Parfait’s garden and at Remlinger Farms. Other popular flavors include Mint Stracciatella, Coffee with Housemade Oreo and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup. Parfait also offers dairy-free ice cream that is plant-based and vegan.
Parfait makes sure its ice cream is as natural as possible, and wants to preserve the earth by composting, too.
In addition to the Ballard ice cream shop, Parfait sells pints of ice cream at groceries and specialty markets throughout the Puget Sound. It is also launching a delivery program with options for regional and nationwide shipping.
“In French, parfait means perfect, and I work hard to ensure that my ice cream lives up to its name,” says Shimada.
