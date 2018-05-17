LONDON — The "will he or won't he" game is over. Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle says her father, Thomas Markle, won't be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

It follows days of confusion after Kensington Palace originally announced that Markle would walk his daughter down the aisle at her nuptials at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Celebrity website TMZ reported this week that he was having heart surgery in Mexico on Wednesday and wouldn't be able to fly.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," the bride-to-be said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday," she added.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Markle, who lives in Mexico, was a no-go. He cited the heart attack he suffered last week from the stress of paparazzi coverage, plus his own regret and embarrassment when The Mail on Sunday, a British tabloid, revealed Sunday that he had colluded with a paparazzo to stage seemingly "candid" photos of himself preparing for the wedding.

On Tuesday morning, TMZ was back with a new story: Markle told the website he had decided he would go to the wedding, after daughter Meghan contacted him to plead with him. But there was a potential snag: He was back in the hospital with chest pains.

Markle told TMZ he had reconsidered his regret about the staged photos and now believes it was "stupid" but not a "serious transgression." Consequently, he wanted to be there Saturday for his daughter.

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," TMZ quoted him as saying. "I'd like to be a part of history."

By Tuesday afternoon, TMZ's latest update reported Markle changed his mind again. He thought he could get out of the hospital in time to travel to Windsor, but then realized it would be impossible after surgery.

