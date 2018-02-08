Meghan McCain on her dad, U.S. Sen. John McCain: 'I’m scared of America without him'
Sen. John McCain and his daughter Meghan McCain attend the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers game on Aug. 10, 2017, at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Loren Townsley/The Republic

In a new wide-ranging magazine interview, Meghan McCain offered details of her relationship with her father, U.S. Sen. John McCain, and how she has coped in the year since his father’s brain cancer diagnosis.

McCain, a political commentator and co-host of ABC’s “The View,” has used her perch to take on President Donald Trump for his repeated attacks on her father, as well his policies and rhetoric.

She told Glamour magazine the devastating diagnosis has caused her to approach life as her father did: unafraid.

“My father is the sun in my universe,” McCain, 33, told the magazine. “He’s the absolute center.”

She travels back and forth from New York to Cornville, where the six-term senator has remained since December. She plans on returning later this month, after celebrating her honeymoon with conservative pundit Ben Domenech. 

John McCain: The dad
01 / 59
Lt. Cmdr. John McCain returns to Jacksonville, Florida, after a period as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam and greets wife Carol, daughter Sidney, son Douglas and son Andrew in 1973.
02 / 59
John McCain, congressional primary winner, with wife Cindy and daughter Sidney, on Sept. 9, 1982.
03 / 59
Rep. John McCain with wife Cindy and newborn daughter Meghan on Oct. 23, 1984.
04 / 59
U.S. Rep. John McCain proudly shows off his newborn daughter Meghan to poll workers while his wife Cindy looks on at their Tempe voting place on Nov. 6, 1984. Little Meghan McCain was born 15 days before.
05 / 59
Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., with baby Meghan and wife Cindy on Nov. 6, 1984.
06 / 59
Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., with baby Meghan and wife Cindy in November 1984.
07 / 59
Arizona Rep. John McCain makes his announcement for the seat of retiring Sen. Barry Goldwater in late 1985 or early 1986. McCain's wife Cindy is to the left with their baby daughter Meghan. On the right next to McCain are Burton Barr and former Gov. Jack Williams.
08 / 59
Rep. John McCain, wife Cindy and daughter Meghan in late 1985 or early 1986, as McCain announces his intention to run for retiring Sen. Barry Goldwater's seat.
09 / 59
U.S. Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., announced plans in Phoenix to seek the U.S. Senate seat in late 1985 or early 1986.
10 / 59
Rep. John McCain, R- Ariz., holds his daughter Meghan, and his wife Cindy holds the couple's new baby, Sidney McCain IV, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix in May 1986.
11 / 59
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds daughter Meghan McCain in his lap in 1987.
12 / 59
Meghan McCain tweeted this undated photo Sept. 23, 2017, of her, her father Arizona Sen. John McCain, mother Cindy McCain and brother Jack McCain.
13 / 59
Meghan McCain tweeted this undated photo Aug. 29, 2017, of her, her father Arizona Sen. John McCain, mother Cindy McCain and brother Jack McCain.
14 / 59
Sen. John McCain with son Jimmy in 1991.
15 / 59
Sen. John McCain announces he will run for re-election while his son, Jack McCain, plays with a spider in January 1992.
16 / 59
Arizona Sen. John McCain and his 3-year-old son Jimmy on April 4, 1992, in Mesa. They had attended a party sponsored by the employees of America West at Mesa Community College to thank Arizonans for their support during the company's reorganization.
17 / 59
Arizona Sen. John McCain and his 3-year-old son Jimmy on April 4, 1992, in Mesa. They had attended a party sponsored by the employees of America West at Mesa Community College to thank Arizonans for their support during the company's reorganization.
18 / 59
A victorious Sen. John McCain, with wife Cindy, son Jimmy and daughter Bridget, thanks his supporters at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix on Election Night, Nov. 3, 1992.
19 / 59
John McCain and family celebrate his Senate re-election on Nov. 4, 1992, at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix.
20 / 59
Republican presidential candidate John McCain and his wife Cindy pose with their children in this undated file photo. Children are (from left): Meghan, 14; Bridget, 8; Jimmy, 11; and Jack, 13. Bridget was adopted from an orphanage in Bangladesh.
21 / 59
Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, joins their children (form left) Meghan, 13, Jack, 11 (partially hidden), Bridget, 6, and Jimmy, 9, before the senior senator from Arizona announces his bid for re-election on April 17, 1998, at Republican Party Headquarters.
22 / 59
Texas Gov. George W. Bush (right) is greeted by Andy McCain (left), son of Arizona Sen. John McCain (center), at a fundraising dinner for the senator's re-election bid at Pinnacle Peak Patio in Scottsdale on April 25, 1998.
23 / 59
Republican Sen. John McCain, with his wife Cindy (center) and adopted daughter Bridget (left), announces his official bid for the 2000 presidential race on Sept. 27, 1999, in Nashua, New Hampshire. McCain's daughter is originally from Bangladesh.
24 / 59
Arizona Sen. and Republican presidential hopeful John McCain introduces his family (with wife Cindy), who arrived from Arizona, as the candidate spoke at a rally in January 2000 in downtown Keene, New Hampshire, during a statewide bus trip celebrating the next day's New Hampshire primary. Cindy (right) waves and the children are: Meghan (center, with white turtleneck), Jimmy (with glasses), Jack (hidden by Cindy), and Bridget (far right).
25 / 59
Presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy McCain, celebrate with their kids in Phoenix his victories in the Michigan and Arizona GOP primaries on Feb. 22, 2000.
26 / 59
Sen. John McCain (right) shares a dance with his daughter Meghan McCain during the Board of Visitors Debutante Ball at Camelback Inn in Phoenix on April 5, 2003.
27 / 59
Sen. John McCain arrives with his wife Cindy and daughter Megan at "Live From New York It's Wednesday Night" on Sept. 1, 2004, at Cipriani's 42nd Street, in New York City.
28 / 59
Sen. John McCain arrives with his wife Cindy and daughter Megan at "Live From New York It's Wednesday Night" on Sept. 1, 2004, at Cipriani's 42nd Street, in New York City.
29 / 59
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., shares a laugh with his son Jack as he joined his father during a reception after McCain was given an honorary doctor of law degree from Newberry College on Dec. 15, 2007, in Newberry, South Carolina.
30 / 59
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., gives a thumbs up as he walks with his wife Cindy (center) and daughter Bridget (right) in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, on Jan. 7, 2008.
31 / 59
Meghan McCain (left) with her dad, Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on election night in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008.
32 / 59
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (center), R-Ariz., stands on stage with his wife Cindy (left) and daughter Meghan after the Fox News Republican presidential debate in Myrtle Beach, South Caroline on Jan. 10, 2008.
33 / 59
Meghan McCain and her dad, John McCain, on the 2008 presidential campaign trail.
34 / 59
Jack McCain (left) and Jimmy McCain, sons of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., attend on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center Sept. 1, 2008, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
35 / 59
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., hugs his daughter Sidney McCain after arriving at the airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the Republican National Convention on Sept. 3, 2008. McCain's oldest son Doug looks on.
36 / 59
The families of Republican presidential candidate Sen., John McCain, R-Ariz., and his running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, pose for a photograph at the airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after McCain arrived for the Republican National Convention on Sept. 3, 2008. From left to right: Track Palin, Piper Palin, Willow Palin, holding Trig Palin, Levi Johnson, Bristol Palin, Todd Palin, Gov. Palin, Sen. McCain, Andy McCain, Cindy McCain, Jimmy McCain, Jack McCain, Sidney McCain, Meghan McCain, Bridgette McCain, Doug McCain.
37 / 59
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain, R-Ariz., jokes around with his son Jack McCain during a visit to a GOP delegates hurricane-relief event at the Minneapolis Convention Center Sept. 3, 2008, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The elder McCain arrived for his appearance at the Republican National Convention.
38 / 59
Children of Sen. John McCain (from left) Bridget, Meghan, John and Jimmy stand as they are introduced by their father during the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
39 / 59
Cindy McCain (center), wife of Republican U.S presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., stands with her children (from left) Meghan, Andy, Jimmy, Jack, Doug, Bridget, and Sidney during Day 4 of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 4, 2008, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
40 / 59
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, as his daughter Meghan applauds on Oct. 19, 2008.
41 / 59
Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., his wife Cindy McCain (center) and their son Jack McCain turn in their absentee ballots at their local polling place on Nov. 4, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona.
42 / 59
Vice presidential nominee Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's daughter Piper Palin (left), presidential nominee Sen. John McCain's children Meghan McCain (from second left), Jimmy McCain, Doug McCain, Jack McCain and Andrew McCain, and McCain's mother Roberta McCain stand on stage as John McCain, R-Ariz., concedes victory during the Election Night rally at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa on Nov. 4, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., defeated McCain by a wide margin in the election to become the first African-American U.S. President elect.
43 / 59
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy walk with their son Jack after he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 22, 2009.
44 / 59
President Barack Obama congratulates Jack McCain, son of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., as he graduates from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 22, 2009.
45 / 59
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., U.S. Navy ensign Jack McCain, and John McCain's wife Cindy McCain attend the baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 25, 2009, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 9-7.
46 / 59
Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, along with son, James McCain (right), 22, arrive to vote at Madison Elementary School in Phoenix, on Nov. 2, 2010. The Republican is expected to win re-election.
47 / 59
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., speaks to the crowd with his wife Cindy McCain (right) and daughters Meghan McCain (second from right) and Bridget McCain during an Arizona Republican Party Election Night event at the Hyatt Regency Nov. 2, 2010, in Phoenix. McCain easily defeated his opponent Democratic candidate Rodney Glassman.
48 / 59
Jack (from left), Renee, Cindy and John McCain are pictured at Jack and Renee's weekend wedding in San Francisco in summer 2013.
49 / 59
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo June 19, 2015, of her and husband John McCain's son Jack's wedding.
50 / 59
Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain and Jimmy McCain attend the "Raising McCain" series' New York premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on Sept. 12, 2013, in New York City.
51 / 59
Sen. John McCain and daughter Meghan McCain arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington on May 3, 2014.
52 / 59
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo April 17, 2016, of her and husband John McCain's son Jimmy's wedding.
53 / 59
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo April 17, 2016, of her and husband John McCain's son Jimmy's wedding. Other McCain family members are son Jack (second from left), Jack's wife Renee (yellow dress), and daughters Bridget (light blue dress) and Meghan.
54 / 59
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo May 20, 2016, of the McCain family at Jack McCain's graduation from Georgetown University.
55 / 59
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo Jan. 3, 2017, of husband Sen. John McCain's swearing in. McCain stands with the couple's sons Jack (left) and Jimmy (right), along with Jimmy's wife.
56 / 59
Meghan McCain tweeted this photo, which she says was taken on a hike with her dad, Sen. John McCain, on July 22, 2017. He was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.
57 / 59
Sen. John McCain, his daughter Meghan McCain, and his wife Cindy McCain attend the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers game on Aug. 10, 2017, at Chase Field in Phoenix.
58 / 59
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo Aug. 10, 2017, of her, husband John McCain and their daughter Meghan McCain at an Arizona Diamondbacks game.
59 / 59
Sen. John McCain and his daughter, Meghan McCain, sitting outside the family's cabin in Sedona in February 2018.

Last month marked one year since the senator’s diagnosis of glioblastoma, an aggressive and typically lethal form of brain cancer.

McCain, 81, and those closest to him have not publicly revealed his long-term medical prognosis.

The median survival time for glioblastoma patients who have surgery and standard treatment is 15 to 16 months.

He has acknowledged his doctors gave him a "very poor prognosis" and that, in addition to getting treatment, he has been trying to "celebrate, with gratitude, a life well-lived."

His daughter cannot imagine a world without him, she told Glamour.

“He’s the last person who needs to be sick now because I so need him here, fighting for all the things that we believe in,” she says. “I’m scared of America without him.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a longtime friend of the McCain family, consoles her and checks in on her frequently, Meghan told the magazine. Biden lost his son, Beau, to glioblastoma.

In the interview, Meghan reflected on her dad’s hospitalization in April, when he had surgery for an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis.

If there were things she wanted to tell her dad, his medical team said, they needed to be said then. 

John McCain: The return of the 'Maverick'
01 / 30
Sens. Jeff Flake (from left), R-Ariz., Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., John McCain, R-Ariz., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., gathered for a press conference at Santa Cruz County Complex in Nogales, Arizona, on March 27, 2013, after they took a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border.
02 / 30
Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., and Sen. Jeff Flake (left), R-Ariz., listen as Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks prior to a news conference after their tour of the U.S.-Mexico border on March 27, 2013, in Nogales, Arizona. The senators are part of a larger group of legislators, including Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo., — who also joined the three at the border for the tour — who are shaping and negotiating details of an immigration reform package.
03 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., (center) speaks about immigration-reform legislation as outlined by the Senate's bipartisan "Gang of Eight" that would create a path for the nation's 11 million unauthorized immigrants to apply for U.S. citizenship, on April 18, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Gang of Eight members flanking McCain are (from left): Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Majority Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill.; Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
04 / 30
Brandy Baron (left) and Denise Matt came to protest with 75 people from a group called "Remember 1986" that held a press conference outside Sen. John McCain's office May 21, 2013, to oppose his support for an immigration reform bill moving forward in the Senate. The opponents say they are against the bill because it grants "amnesty" to immigrants in the country illegally without first ensuring that the border is secured.
05 / 30
Sen. Chuck Schumer (right), D-N.Y., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speak to the media outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 11, 2013, following a meeting regarding immigration reform with President Barack Obama.
06 / 30
Sen. Jeff Flake (left) and Sen. John McCain answer questions at the Conversation On Immigration forum on Aug. 27, 2013, at the Mesa Arts Center.
07 / 30
Sen. John McCain (left) and Sen. Jeff Flake answer questions at the conclusion of the Conversation On Immigration forum on Aug. 27, 2013, at the Mesa Arts Center.
08 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., answers questions about immigration and border issues during the Able Engineering Employee town hall meeting in Mesa, Arizona, on Aug. 4, 2014.
09 / 30
Sen. John McCain (left) and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney are set to share the stage again Dec. 12, 2015, at a McCain campaign rally at Dobson High School in Mesa.
10 / 30
Sen. John McCain hugs Mitt Romney during a rally for McCain's re-election campaign at Dobson High School in Mesa on Dec. 12, 2015.
11 / 30
Sen. John McCain (center) is photographed with supporters during a campaign rally on May 6, 2016, at McCain's campaign headquarters in Phoenix.
12 / 30
Sen. John McCain, with his wife Cindy beside him, speaks to his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Phoenix on Aug. 30, 2016. McCain faced competition from Kelli Ward for his senate seat in the Arizona Republican primary.
13 / 30
Sen. John McCain shakes hands after speaking to his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Phoenix on Aug. 30, 2016. McCain faced competition from Kelli Ward for his senate seat in the Arizona Republican primary.
14 / 30
Gov. Mitt Romney (left) gives his support to the re-election campaign of Sen. John McCain, as Sen. Jeff Flake (right) looks on, Nov. 3, 2016, at Sloan Park in Mesa, the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.
15 / 30
Sen. John McCain greets supporters after winning a sixth Senate term during his campaign party at the Heard Museum in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2016.
16 / 30
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., accompanied by Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., listens to testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 5, 2017, during the committee's hearing, "Foreign Cyber Threats to the United States."
17 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington before the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. McCain has been vocal about his disagreements with Trump.
18 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., questions former FBI Director James Comey on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to discuss his interactions with President Donald Trump.
19 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives for a Senate Republican meeting June 22, 2017, on a health reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington.
20 / 30
The Capitol Hill office of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is seen in Washington on July 20, 2017, after news that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer. A member of Congress for more than three decades, McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee and a Vietnam prisoner of war.
21 / 30
Meghan McCain tweeted this photo, which she says was taken on a hike with her dad, Sen. John McCain, on July 22, 2017. He was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.
22 / 30
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., returned to the U.S. Senate accompanied by his wife Cindy (right) on July 25, 2017, in Washington, D.C. McCain was recently diagnosed with brain cancer but returned on the day the Senate was holding a key procedural vote on President Donald Trump's effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
23 / 30
In this image from video provided by Senate Television, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 25, 2017. McCain returned to Congress for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer.
24 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to Capitol Hill after being diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, leaves the chamber as the Republican-run Senate rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle former President Barack Obama's health care law on July 26, 2017, in Washington. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have been stymied by opposition from within the Republican ranks.
25 / 30
Sen. Lindsey Graham (from left), R-S.C., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on July 27, 2017, as the Republican-controlled Senate was unable to fulfill its political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks.
26 / 30
Sen. Lindsey Graham (from left), R-S.C., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on July 27, 2017, as the Republican-controlled Senate was unable to fulfill its political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks.
27 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 27, 2017. The Senate voted decisively to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, sending the popular bill to President Donald Trump for his signature after weeks of intense negotiations. The legislation is aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria. McCain said the bill’s passage was long overdue, a jab at Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress. McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, has called Putin a murderer and a thug.
28 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol after voting on the GOP "Skinny Repeal" health care bill on July 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C. McCain was one of three Senate Republicans who voted no to block a stripped-down, or skinny repeal, version of "Obamacare" reform.
29 / 30
Sen. John McCain (front left), R-Ariz., is pursued by reporters after casting a 'no' vote on a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law, on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 28, 2017.
30 / 30
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives at his office on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 25, 2017, amid a last-ditch GOP push to overhaul the nation's health care system. Looking at the twilight of his career and a grim cancer diagnosis, McCain, who prides himself on an independent streak, could not be moved to go along with the Graham-Cassidy bill.

“We’ve done that," she told Glamour, reflecting on that moment. "He knows I love him more than anything, and I know he loves me more than anything. There’s nothing else. What's next?"

Memories of her childhood flashed through her mind, she recalled to Glamour.

Her dad had always been strict with her, just as he was with her brothers. Why, she asked herself, had he not gone easier on her? 

“I realize now he did it so I could survive this," she said.

Follow the reporter on Twitter @yvonnewingett and Facebook. Email her: yvonne.wingett@arizonarepublic.com.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com