The people wringing their hands about the whereabouts of first lady Melania Trump can calm down now: She tweeted for the first time in...uh...two days and said she's at the White House, feeling fine, thanks for asking.

But the worriers will probably keep on worrying: It's just a tweet, we didn't actually see the first lady, and her tweet sounded...well, sort of like President Trump might have written it. Or dictated it.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!— Melania Trump"

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

"Working overtime" is a favorite phrase of the president, as many pointed out.

working overtime huh pic.twitter.com/hTfwcbAAyl — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 30, 2018

Comedian Sarah Silverman wasn't buying Trump's tweet. "Who is this? where’s Melania?," she wondered on Twitter.

The first lady, still an enigma in Washington a year after her arrival at the White House, is the capital's media mystery du jour, with the burning question: Where is Melania?

To Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, it's all too unbearably silly. She has seen Trump and she's fine, she says.

"I've gone on the record countless times to tell people she's here at the White House, working hard and participating in several meetings. But sadly, the rumors abound," Grisham said in an email to USA TODAY.

And of course she wrote her own tweet, Grisham added.

But some media outlets are keeping a daily count of absence: She hasn't been seen in 20 — gasp! — days, says CNN, whose story on the most elusive member of the Trump team first appeared Tuesday when she had been out of sight for 19 days.

As first lady, Trump is low-key, not a spotlight seeker, and not a major presence on Twitter the way her husband is.

But her absence from the usual comings and goings at the White House is intriguing to many because it immediately followed her mysterious five-day stay in a hospital for an unspecified kidney procedure that the White House said went well. She went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 14 and returned to the White House on May 19.

True, she has been tweeting more than usual — about Memorial Day, about the Medal of Honor recipient, about the latest school shooting mass murder in Texas — but she hadn't actually been spotted in her signature glamazon look (couture outfit, towering heels) since May 10, in the middle of the night.

On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018

That was when she accompanied President Trump to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to greet three just-freed Americans who had been detained in North Korea for more than a year. It was dark but she looked fine, dressed in a tailored pantsuit with cropped pants.

Before that, on May 7, she appeared in the White House Rose Garden to announce her "Be Best" FLOTUS agenda, aimed at improving the well-being of children.

Meanwhile, the mocking, spoofing and mean-tweeting (aimed at POTUS mostly) on Twitter poured out. On May 26, a week after she got out of the hospital, an anti-Trump tweeter, Bill Palmer of the Palmer Report, posted about her being "missing."

Melania Trump has gone missing — https://t.co/d2BaE58Suz — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 26, 2018

On May 25, a reporter shouted a question to the president about his wife’s whereabouts as he prepared to board Marine One. According to the pool report, he pointed to a window in the White House and said: “She’s doing great. She’s looking at us right there.” Reporters turned to look but she wasn't there.

That episode was an invitation to meme-making on Twitter.

Melania hasn't been seen in public since May 10th. When a reporter asked Trump about her, he said she was up in the window.#WhereIsMelania pic.twitter.com/PXKRqksdG8 — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) May 28, 2018

More partisan tweeters took the opportunity to use the first lady-is-missing theme to needle the Trump administration about its recent admission by immigration authorities that they had "lost track" of the whereabouts of about 1,500 immigrant children in their custody.

"Where are the 1500 missing children, and where is Melania Trump? How does 1500 children go missing, and how is it no one has seen the First Lady of the United States in over 3 weeks?" asked tweeter Christopher Bouzy.

Where are the 1500 missing children, and where is Melania Trump? How does 1500 children go missing, and how is it no one has seen the First Lady of the United States in over 3 weeks? — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) May 29, 2018

"So... has the WH lost track of another immigrant? #WhereIsMelania," tweeted Bill Spring. Trump, 48, is an immigrant born in Slovenia.

So... has the WH lost track of another immigrant? #WhereIsMelania — Bill Spring (@springbill_bill) May 27, 2018

Others said there was legitimate reason to wonder about Trump's health.

"Regardless of party, I think all Americans wish @FLOTUS only the best. It is fair, however, with a @WhiteHouse that routinely misleads the public, to ask where Mrs. Trump is and to have a better understanding of her health condition," tweeted Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie.

Regardless of party, I think all Americans wish @FLOTUS only the best. It is fair, however, with a @WhiteHouse that routinely misleads the public, to ask where Mrs. Trump is and to have a better understanding of her health condition. https://t.co/3fgjkkmpSu — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) May 27, 2018

Trump has already established herself as an unconventional first lady, having delayed her arrival in Washington for five months to allow her 12-year-old son to finish the school year in New York. Since then she's been mocked for her clothes and her shoes and criticized for a donation of Dr. Seuss books.

She's also endured fevered speculation about the state of her marriage after cameras caught her brushing off his extended hand and after she cancelled a foreign trip with him following explosive allegations from a former adult film star that she had a one-night fling with him years ago and was paid to keep quiet about it before the 2016 election.

And who can forget that memorable day in October when Twitter conspiracy theorists became convinced that POTUS was standing next to a body double, not his wife, in a picture.

"Once again we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children," Grisham said in an email.

