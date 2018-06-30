Protesters in Nashville, Tennessee, wear shirts with the message, "We Care" in response to Melania Trump's "I don't care do you?" jacket.

First lady Melania Trump may not really care, but those protesting the President Donald Trump's immigration policies apparently really do.

At rallies around the country Saturday, a number of marchers taunted the president and blasted his immigration policies by seizing on the controversial jacket the first lady wore earlier this month when she visited a migrant children's shelter in Texas.

The First Lady's green trench coat by Zara sported the message: 'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' At the time, the first lady's spokeswoman said there was no hidden message though the president later tweeted that it was a slam at the media.

On Saturday, protesters came up with their own variations:

In Nashville, Ann Delevante, 52, showed up at a rally with her two daughters. They stood side-by-side wearing army green T-shirts each with a separate message painted in white: 'WE CARE DO YOU,' WE MARCH DO YOU', WE VOTE DO YOU'

“As a mom, this issue is a no-brainer,” said Delevante, 52. “They’re not refugees, they’re people.”

Some protesters played on Melania's message with signs as well as clothing.

Among the signs protesters waved during a roadside rally in Bedminster, N.J., near Trump National Golf Club where the president is staying this weekend was one that read: "I really do care you should too #begone."

“I don’t know why she chose to wear that," said Josefina Lieberman at the Washington, D.C., rally as she held a sign that read 'I really do care, and I’m voting in 2018.' "That she chose to wear that, especially at this time, makes me upset. So for me, this sign is the opposite.”

