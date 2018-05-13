It's irritating to soul-crushing when you encounter a hater in real life or on social media. But when it happens to your child?

Melissa McCarthy, the star of Life of the Party, which hit theaters this weekend, has experienced her share of trolls. Especially when Ghostbusters loyalists weren't thrilled with the remake starring Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

Melissa McCarthy as Deanna and Molly Gordon as Maddie in “Life of the Party.”

The mom of daughters Vivian, 11, and Georgette, 8, with husband Ben Falcone, told People magazine that she knows something about haters. It's a message the 47-year-old actress is passing onto her daughters.

Haters need a 'little joy'

Sure, she could be mad at the haters. That's a natural response, right? But McCarthy said she doesn't bother. Instead, she roots for them.

“Weirdly, instead of getting mad at them, I always feel like, 'Oh, I hope you meet someone soon that you can talk to, someone that really makes you laugh,’ ” she told People. “I just root for that person to find a little joy.”

No more wallowing

We often get a thrill when celebrities really zing their haters because it's what we'd like to do. Sadly, when we do think of the perfect come back, it's four days later. But McCarthy says she's done playing in the mud with haters.

"This has been a tough chunk of history for women. But at one point I just said, ‘I’m not going to wallow in this anymore.' "

Flip the lens

McCarthy said she encourages her daughters to think about the lives of the haters.

McCarthy said she advises her daughters to flip the lens and have empathy about why the person is lashing out.

“It’s the same thing I tell my girls, ‘If somebody is being mean, they’re probably really not happy. If you’re having a great day, you don’t walk past someone and yell, ‘Freak!’ If you’re happy, you say, ‘I love your skirt!’ ”

