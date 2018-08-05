Life-size angel wings. Twin Jesuses in matching Gucci. Face-obscuring headdresses.

This year's Met Gala was an overall sartorial success, with an army of celebrities arriving with best dressed list-ready looks. And for the stars who wanted to go above and beyond, the night's Catholic imagery theme opened the door for plenty of outrageous possibilities.

Below, find the best and worst of the night's most eye-popping looks.

Madonna

A Met Gala focused on Catholicism seemed tailor-made for Madonna to own. And own it she did, in a goth-chic Jean Paul Gaultier gown accessorized with a veil, a crown of crosses and a bouquet of black flowers. It was way too much, and it was perfect.

Like a prayer.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Katy Perry

Perry needed a way to out-crazy her tulle-enshrouded Margiela look from last year's Met Gala, so she donned a pair of enormous Versace wings and showed up as a literal angel.

Just like a white-winged dove.

ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Rihanna wasn't the only papal figure on the Met Gala red carpet, with SJP looking more like Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts than any figure from the Bible with her towering headdress and gold-verging-on-gaudy Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Frazer Harrison, FilmMagic

Cardi B

Cardi also channeled the pope in her inaugural Met Gala look, and she gets props for taking on a daring Moschino design while heavily pregnant.

Designer Jeremy Scott and Cardi B

Frazer Harrison, FilmMagic

Greta Gerwig

Not too many celebrities went the "nun habit" route at this year's Met Gala, so thank goodness for Gerwig, doing the Lord's work in a so-frumpy-it's-chic gown from The Row.

Sister Gerwig.

JUSTIN LANE, EPA-EFE

Frances McDormand

McDormand was an absolute delight on the carpet, writhing around and hamming it up in her similarly bizarre-but-brilliant Valentino look.

Fab.

HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images

Grimes and Elon Musk

Was that a Tesla choker on the neck of Grimes as she and her new beau, the company's CEO, made their debut on the Met Gala carpet? Musk also sported a matching Tesla pin, with neither of the couple's looks interesting enough to make up for the night's clunkiest case of corporate synergy.

The couple that wears Tesla swag together...stays together?

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto

Leave it to Lana to attend the Met Gala flanked by a pair of Jesuses. The two bearded men who accompanied her on the carpet were Jared Leto and Gucci's Alessandro Michele, wearing gold crowns to match her towering winged headpiece and stabbed-heart ornament.

An unholy trinity.

Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Shailene Woodley

Woodley intended to pay homage to Joan of Arc with her Ralph Lauren Met Gala look, though it came out a little more like Shrek's Lord Farquaad.

Oy.

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

