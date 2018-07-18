She's back.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with a host of celebrities to launch a new voter registration initiative ahead of the midterm elections, according to Politico

The new nonprofit, "When We All Vote," is set to hold events, rallies and trainings ahead of the November election to get more voters registered. The organization won't focus solely on ramping up Democratic support, but rather will act as a nonpartisan organization to register those of all parties and beliefs, Politico reported, citing multiple unnamed sources. 

First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students
Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Getty Images

Obama will be joined by celebrities, including "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor Tom Hanks, Houston Rockets player Chris Paul and singers Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Janelle Monae, Politico reported. 

Inquires by USA TODAY to the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama were not immediately returned. 

The nonprofit is set to be officially announced this week. 

More: Chrissy Teigen, Ellen DeGeneres and other celebrities got political this July 4th

More: Surge of Obama alumni running for office in wake of President Trump's election

The Obamas: Then and Now
01 / 05
2008: President-elect Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, wave, accompanied by their two daughters, Sasha, 7, and Malia, 10, wave to the crowd during an election night rally in Chicago.
02 / 05
President Obama smiles as he makes a visit to the congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2015, in Washington.
03 / 05
2009: Michelle Obama waves as she arrives at the inauguration of Barack Obama, on Jan. 20, 2009. 2017: First lady Michelle Obama laughs as she speaks at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2017.
04 / 05
Malia Obama cheeses during a State Dinner at the White House on March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Hosted by President and First Lady Obama, the dinner was held in honor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau of Canada.
05 / 05
2009: Sasha Obama eats frozen custard at The Dairy Godmother in Alexandria, Va. 2016: Sasha Obama attends a State Dinner at the White House on March 10, 2016.

Both of the Obamas have, for the most part, stayed out of the limelight since the start of the Trump presidency.  

It's unclear whether the former first lady will campaign for any candidates in the midterms.

Democrats hope November will mark a comeback for the party and allow them to take back a majority in one or both chambers of Congress, fueled by a large number of Republicans retiring and low approval ratings for President Donald Trump. 

Politico noted Michelle Obama is one of the most sought-after surrogates for Democrats but she is still figuring out whether she will make any campaign appearances. 

Former President Barack Obama, however, is planning to hit the road with several candidates. 

Barack and Michelle Obama: A love story
01 / 16
President Obama and Michelle dance during the Biden Home States Ball in Washington on Jan. 20, 2009.
02 / 16
Michelle Obama hugs President Obama after his farewell address to the American people in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017.
03 / 16
President Obama does a little dance while Michelle and Malia looks on as they attend an exhibition basketball game between the USA and Brazil in Washington in 2012.
04 / 16
President Obama and Michelle hug as they take the stage at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Aug. 15, 2012.
05 / 16
President Obama and Michelle walk past the reviewing stand set up near the White House during the inaugural parade after being sworn in as the 44th president, Jan. 20, 2009.
06 / 16
Illinois Sen. Barack Obama and his wife Michele hold their daughters Malia, 5, and Sasha, 2, in their hotel suite on the evening of the U.S. Senate Democratic primary in Chicago on March 16, 2004.
07 / 16
President Obama is welcomed by his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha upon landing in Pueblo, Colo., on Nov. 1, 2008.
08 / 16
President Obama hugs Michelle after delivering remarks during a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, on Aug.15, 2012.
09 / 16
Michelle Obama hugs President Obama as daughter Malia looks on after the President delivered his farewell address in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017.
10 / 16
President Obama and Michelle kiss while dancing at the Commander in Chief Ball at the Washington Convention Center on Jan. 21, 2013.
11 / 16
President Obama kisses his wife Michelle after speaking at the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
12 / 16
President Obama and Michelle arrive on stage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner on Sept. 17, 2016 in Washington.
13 / 16
President Obama and Michelle and their daughters Malia and Sasha watch the Oregon State University vs. University of Akron college basketball game in Honolulu on Dec. 22, 2013.
14 / 16
President Obama walks off stage with Michelle Obama after delivering his farewell speech in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017.
15 / 16
President Obama laughs with Michelle Obama and daughter Malia after his farewell address to the American people in Chicago on Jan. 10 2017.
16 / 16
President Obama holds 1-month-old Adeline Valentina Hernandez Whitney as he and Michelle visit members of the military during Christmas dinner at Anderson Hall on Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Dec. 25, 2011.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com