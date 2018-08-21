12-year-old Timiyah Landers is in hospital after she lit herself on fire as part of a YouTube challenge.

Brandi Owens

A 12-year-old girl is recovering from severe burns after attempting the viral "fire challenge" popular on YouTube and social media.

Timiyah Landers of Detroit poured rubbing alcohol on herself and the lit it on fire, according to Fox 2 Detroit. She was rushed to the hospital, where she will require multiple surgeries after suffering burns on 49 percent of her body, the report said.

Brandi Owens, Landers' mother, told Fox 2 that she had made pancakes for Timiyah and two friends and taken a short nap. She woke up to the sound of an explosion and saw her daughter running down the hall, on fire. Owens' fiance rushed Timiyah to the bathtub and sprayed her down with water, according to Fox 2.

Owens said in a statement for an online fundraiser for Timiyah that the incident "has shocked and shaken our entire family to the core."

The fire challenge has been around since at least 2012. It involves pouring rubbing alcohol on yourself and then lighting it on fire before rushing to a bathtub or other body of water to extinguish it, all while filming. Because rubbing alcohol is a thin liquid, it usually burns quickly and sometimes does no harm.

After a 12-year-old boy from Spartanburg, Georgia was injured trying the challenge in July, local fire officials told USA Today that the challenge becomes even more dangerous than usual when the alcohol gets on clothes or is poured on the chest or face.

Timiyah and the Spartanburg boy are not the only children who have been injured in the challenge. Two incidents in 2014 made headlines when boys in Kentucky and California were hospitalized in the span of a few days after setting themselves on fire.

As with Timiyah, most kids appear to encounter the challenge through YouTube.

Owens told the Free Press that "I don’t want to see another parent in my situation at all. It’s not good and its devastating." She warned parents to "look a little bit more at what (their kids) are watching on social media."

She said that she wants YouTube to ban all videos of the fire challenge. A YouTube spokesperson said in an email that "YouTube’s Community Guidelines prohibit content that's intended to encourage dangerous activities that have an inherent risk of physical harm or death. We remove flagged videos that violate our policies."

A search on YouTube on Tuesday morning revealed at least one dozen "fire challenge" videos remained on the site.

Owens told the Free Press, "If they’re not willing to do anything about it, then I’m just going to sue them."

An online fundraiser for Landers was started on Monday and has raised $2,330 so far. Owens said she was blown away by the response but that it was sorely needed. "I don't have the money for the future" recovery efforts, she said.

Landers is currently on a ventilator and can't speak, but Owens said "she's very calm, she's very strong.

