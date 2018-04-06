LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's Office has charged a Michigan State University physicist for allegedly penetrating a dog with both his hand and penis, according to a news release.

Joseph Hattey, 51, of Holt, Michigan, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. An arrest warrant was approved Monday on two counts of sodomy for committing a crime against nature (bestiality). An arraignment is expected later Monday.

The Attorney General's Office said in the release that Hattey, a Michigan State University employee, is not alleged to have conducted the acts on campus or with an animal owned by the university.

The charges stem from an investigation by Ingham County (Michigan) Animal Control in conjunction with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

May 24: 'Can we just say that I am sick?' How USA Gymnastics covered for Larry Nassar

May 23: Ex-football player Keith Mumphery sues Michigan State, claims its actions ended NFL career

The Attorney General's Office said the dog, a basset hound, has been removed from harm and is currently in the custody of Ingham County Animal Control.

Hattey, according to the university's website, is a health physicist within the university's Environmental Health and Safety office. He was previously assigned duties within the university's Veterinarian Diagnostic Laboratory.

Messages left seeking comment from Michigan State University, the Sheriff's Office and Ingham County Animal Control were not immediately returned.

Hattey is the latest Michigan State University employee to face criminal charges.

In March, it was announced that the former dean of the university's College of Osteopathic Medicine, William Derkey Strampel, 70, faced charges that accused him of groping a student and storing pornographic images on his computer. Strampel oversaw disgraced former doctor Larry Nassar's clinic.

In 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan and 10 sexual assault charges that were prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office. The Michigan State University Police Department led the investigations. Nassar is serving a 60-year sentence in a federal prison in Arizona.

He also was sentenced in January to 40 to 175 years in prison on state charges in Ingham County and in February to 40 to 125 years in prison on state charges in Eaton County, Michigan.

Contributing: Christopher Haxel, Lansing (Mich.) State Journal. Follow Matt Mencarini on Twitter: @MattMencarini

May 17: Michigan State's $500M payout in Nassar case could mean tuition hike, using taxpayer money

May 16: How much money will Larry Nassar survivors get? Grim process will determine settlements

May 16: Michigan State to pay Larry Nassar victims $500 million in settlements

May 2: Michigan State: There were 'no NCAA rules violations' involved in Larry Nassar case

Column: Michigan State is a cesspool of abuse and indifference appears bottomless

April 22: McKayla Maroney raised questions about Larry Nassar's conduct in 2011

April 18: McKayla Maroney says Larry Nassar molested her 'hundreds' of times

April 17: Jordyn Wieber sues Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics over Larry Nassar's sexual abuse

April 13: Nassar survivor: Michigan State University president offered $250,000 during meeting

March 27: Ex-Michigan State dean, who was Larry Nassar's boss, sexually harassed students, records say

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com