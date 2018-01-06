Midwest Express Airlines appears to be one step closer to returning to the skies. 

Investors trying to revive the once-popular, now-defunct airline brand have committed to an initial round of funding to bring it back, reports the Wisconsin State Journal of Madison.

So far, the group has raised $750,000 in the restart effort, according to a federal filing. In its heyday, Midwest was known for extra-spacious seats, high-end service and warm, baked-onboard chocolate chip cookies.

“Our goal is to bring back Midwest Express — the brand and all the brand elements that made it so popular the first time around,” Christine Williams, spokeswoman for the company’s three officers, tells the State Journal. “This is just the first step in a series of steps we need to take.”

The move to bring back the Milwaukee-based airline is not a surprise. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in August 2017 that such a movement was afoot. (ArchivesA comeback for Midwest Express? Effort is underway)

Now officials with the new Midwest Express effort say, perhaps optimistically, that it could be flying again by 2020. 

Remembering Midwest Airlines (and Midwest Express)
01 / 06
A Midwest Boeing 717 is seen flying on Sept. 10, 2008.
02 / 06
All business-class seating was a feature that set Midwest Airlines apart from its competitors.
03 / 06
Baked onboard chocolate chip cookies were offered on every Midwest Airlines flight.
04 / 06
Midwest Airlines Inc. was purchased by Republic Airways Holdings Inc. in 2009, ending the local ownership of the company.
05 / 06
Meals with complimentary wine or champagne were served on Midwest Airlines flights throughout much of the company's history.
06 / 06
A Midwest Express plane on the tarmac at Mitchell International Airport in 2009.

“We’re looking at aggressively getting this going as quickly as we can. We would love to have something in the next one to two years, at the most,” Williams says to the State Journal

One option, she says, would to buy a small, existing carrier with a minimal fleet and “key staff in place.” Unsaid by Williams is that such might also could help with obtaining an Air Carrier Certificate needed by a commercial airline. 

Launched in 1984, the original Midwest Express grew throughout the 1990s. By the early 2000s, the carrier – then under the name Midwest Airlines – had become a popular niche carrier with hubs in Milwaukee and Kansas City. Though its heaviest presence remained in its namesake region, Midwest's network had expanded to include big cities across the U.S. 

But the company ran into trouble in 2008, when the price of oil spiked and the U.S. economy plunged into recession. Eventually, Midwest was acquired by regional carrier Republic Airways which merged it with another of its acquisitions: Frontier Airlines.

The Frontier name was expanded to the entire operation in 2011, part of Republic’s ultimately unsuccessful experiment at running a standalone carrier. Even under Frontier, most of Midwest’s legacy routes and service options, like the cookies, were eventually discontinued as Frontier struggled under Republic’s management. (ArchivesFrontier Airlines says goodbye to the cookie; Last crumb of Midwest disappears)

Frontier was eventually sold by Republic and – under new ownership – has since rebranded itself as a no-frills, fee-heavy “ultra low-cost carrier.” 

In the meantime, the backers of the Midwest Express reboot are pressing ahead. They acknowledge hurdles remain, but they promise one thing is certain if the effort is successful. 

“Oh, yes, chocolate chip cookies,” Williams tells the State Journal when asked whether they’d make a comeback a comeback of their own. 

IN PHOTOS: A look at some of US Airways' airplane liveries from the past 35 years

A look at some of US Airways' airplane liveries from the past 35 years
01 / 38
A file photo of a USAir Boeing 727 at Washington's National Airport in 1995.
02 / 38
US Airways planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on July 25, 2007.
03 / 38
With the Capitol in the backgroud, a US Airways plane lands at Washington's Reagan National Airport on Aug. 12, 2002.
04 / 38
A USAir Boeing 737 circa 1988.
05 / 38
The tails of a US Airways plane is seen in Chicago in July 2001. In the background is the tail of Northwest Airlines, a brand that disappeared in 2008 after merging with Delta.
06 / 38
This photo provided by Harrisburg (Pa.) International Airport shows a ticket cover and letter from US Air on its first day of flying under that new name in 1979.
07 / 38
A USAir Boening 737 jetliner taxis at Washington National Airport on Sept. 9, 1994.
08 / 38
A USAir Express Beech 1900-C at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
09 / 38
Metrojet, a short-lived low-fare 'carrier within a carrier,' was on of US Airways' attempts to fight off Southwest's encroachment into the Northeast. It didn't work.
10 / 38
US Airways and America West jets in Phoenix on May 19, 2005. America West acquired US Airways that year but took US Airways more-recognizable name.
11 / 38
Fifth-grade students deplane a USAir Express flight at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., in 1996.
12 / 38
A USAir Jetstream 31 at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
13 / 38
USAir CEO Stephen Wolf stands behind a model of a jet showing the then-new US Airways name and logo at a news conference in New York on Oct. 12, 1996.
14 / 38
A US Air British Aerospace BAE 146 circa 1989.
15 / 38
A undated file picture shows a US Airways A330-300 flying over Toulouse in southern France.
16 / 38
A USAir Boeing 737 circa 1990.
17 / 38
The tail of US Airways' Pittsburgh Steelers-themed Airbus A319 jet as seen at its official unveiling at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 12, 2007.
18 / 38
In this April 8, 2010 file photo, a US Airways plane takes off from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.
19 / 38
A USAir Express "Dash 8" at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
20 / 38
A USAir jet takes off from Washington National Airport on Sept. 9, 1994.
21 / 38
A USAir Boeing 737-300 landing at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
22 / 38
A US Airways flight prepares to depart from Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 13, 2004.
23 / 38
A USAir MD-80 at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
24 / 38
US Airways planes in Phoenix in 2014.
25 / 38
A USAir DC-9 at Pittsburgh in 1995.
26 / 38
A USAir Boeing 737 seen in 1995.
27 / 38
A USAir Express Dash 8 near Washington National Airport in 1995.
28 / 38
In this July 22, 2008, file photo, a US Airways Express plane passes behind a JetBlue plane at Boston's Logan Airport.
29 / 38
In this file photo from Oct. 29, 2010, a US Airways Express flight approaches Philadelphia International Airport.
30 / 38
A US Airways aircraft painted in the colors of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team is seen in Phoenix on Oct. 7, 2011. The plane is one of several that the airline painted in the colors of pro football teams.
31 / 38
The tail of US Airways' Pittsburgh Steelers-themed Airbus A319 jet as seen at its official unveiling at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 12, 2007.
32 / 38
An undated file photo of a US Airways Express plane operated by regional carrier Republic.
33 / 38
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
34 / 38
A vintage USAir Express shot from American Airlines' archives.
35 / 38
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
36 / 38
A vintage USAir Express shot from American Airlines' archives.
37 / 38
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
38 / 38
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

February's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
The iconic red-lettered TWA logo stands atop the famous TWA Flight Center, now dormant, at New York JFK airport on January 16, 2016.
02 / 30
The Museum of Flight Seattle's Boeing 727, the very first ever made, is prepared for a rare, final flight in Everett, Wash. on January 30, 2016. The jet is expected to fly some time in early March.
03 / 30
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet leaves Seattle's Boeing Field in July of 2015 with a sports charter aboard.
04 / 30
Light creeps into the sky as NASA's DC-8 flying laboratory cruises over western Washington State on a flight on December 5, 2015.
05 / 30
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 widebody jet takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on December 26, 2015.
06 / 30
A look back to American Airline's route map circa 1952, found in a Welcome Aboard pamphlet photographed in Seattle, Wash. on January 27, 2016.
07 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jet takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under pink skies on December 26, 2015.
08 / 30
A brand-new Lion Air Boeing 737 performs a go-around pass over Paine Field, north of Seattle Wash on January 9, 2016.
09 / 30
Three year old Julian returns from a holiday trip at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 3, 2016.
10 / 30
Smoke trails the main gear of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 as it lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on December 31, 2015.
11 / 30
An unpainted Boeing 737 bound for European low cost carrier Ryanair takes off from Paine Field in Everett, Wash. during a test flight on January 9, 2016.
12 / 30
One of New JFK's newest visitors, a Finnair Airbus A350 jet lands at the airport on January 16, 2016.
13 / 30
Swiss Airlines' first Boeing 777 climbs into the Pacific Northwest dusk on January 9, 2016 in Mukilteo, Wash.
14 / 30
A small Cessna plane takes off from Snohomish County Airport in Everett, Wash in January of 2016.
15 / 30
An unpainted Boeing 737 bound for European low cost carrier Ryanair takes off from Paine Field in Everett, Wash. during a test flight on January 9, 2016.
16 / 30
Orange pastels light the early morning sky in New York City as a Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ jet lands at JFK Airport on January 16, 2016.
17 / 30
Completing a journey from South America, a LAN Boeing 787-9 jet lands at New York JFK airport on January 16, 2016.
18 / 30
jetBlue jets operate at New York JFK airport on January 16, 2016.
19 / 30
Alaska Airlines employees practice a dance before the company unveils its latest branding effort in Seattle, Wash on January 25, 2016.
20 / 30
Alaska Airlines employees pose for a photo with the company's newest livery, unveiled in Seattle on January 25, 2016.
21 / 30
A colorfully painted Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 jet lands at New York JFK airport in January, 2016.
22 / 30
Boeing test pilot Craig Bomben greets employees and media after completing the first Boeing 737 MAX flight in Seattle, Wash. on January 29, 2016.
23 / 30
An Icelandair Cargo Boeing 757 jet lands at New York JFK airport in January, 2016.
24 / 30
A passenger checks flight status board at New York JFK's Terminal 5 on January 17, 2016.
25 / 30
Multiple jets traverse the taxiways and runways of New York JFK airport on January 17, 2016.
26 / 30
Boeing's first 737 MAX takes to the sky for its maiden flight under rainy skies in Renton, Wash. on January 29, 2016.
27 / 30
An Asiana Airlines Airbus A380 jet departs New York JFK for Seoul, South Korea on January 17, 2016.
28 / 30
Alaska Airlines unveils its first livery update in 25 years at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 25, 2016.
29 / 30
An unpainted Boeing 777 cargo jet takes off from Boeing Field, in Seattle, Wash, on January 29, 2016.
30 / 30
Iconic Mt. Rainier provides a phenominal photo op from an American Airlines flight in August of 2015.

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

April's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
A US Airways heritage jet, bearing America West markings, lands at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport on March 31, 2015.
02 / 30
The Museum of Flight's American Airlines' Boeing 727 is towed across a five-lane road during a reshuffle of the museum's outdoor jets on March 28, 2015.
03 / 30
A giant Antonov 124 cargo jet rests on a taxi-way at Paine Field in Everett, WA in March of 2015.
04 / 30
Two Boeing 747 Dreamlifter cargo jets trade places at Paine Field in Everett, WA in March of 2015.
05 / 30
Lufthansa's newest Boeing 747-8i takes off from Paine Field in Everett, WA on its delivery flight to Frankfurt Germany on March 25, 2015. The jet is painted in retro colors from the 1970s.
06 / 30
A Falcon 7X business jet taxies for take-off at Seattle's Boeing Field in this 2013 file photo.
07 / 30
The large GE CF-6 engine powers an EVA Air Airbus A330-200 out of Fukuoka Japan on January 28, 2015.
08 / 30
Honeywell's Boeing 757 testbed rests under the Phoenix sun on February 2, 2015.
09 / 30
A setting sun illuminates a row of seats on board a Southwest flight in February, 2015.
10 / 30
A Virgin America Airbus A320 taxies for departure at Seattle-Tacoma International AIrport in February, 2015.
11 / 30
An unpainted, soon-to-be Oman Air, Boeing 737 lands at Boeing Field in Seattle in February, 2015.
12 / 30
Painted in the company's new livery, a KLM Boeing 777-300 lands after a test flight at Paine Field in Everett, WA in March of 2015.
13 / 30
Mt. Baker looms in the background as nn Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-8 prepares to land at Paine Field in Everett, WA in March of 2015.
14 / 30
An EA-18 Growler fighter jet rises above a field of flowers after practicing a carrier approach at Outlying Field Coupeville, WA on March 27, 2015.
15 / 30
Boeing 767s like this brand-new FedEx 767-300 freighter are still going strong, over 30 years since first flight.
16 / 30
An unpainted Boeing 777-300 prepares to land at Paine Field in Everett, WA in March of 2015.
17 / 30
Lufthansa's newest Boeing 747-8i takes off from Paine Field in Everett, WA on its delivery flight to Frankfurt Germany on March 25, 2015. The jet is painted in retro colors from the 1970s.
18 / 30
Still several miles out from landing at SeaTac, an ANA Boeing 787-8 soars high over north Seattle on March 26, 2015.
19 / 30
A P-3 turboprop submarine hunter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field in March of 2015.
20 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 returns a group of journalists back to Seattle after a demo flight of its new cabin service, Alaska Beyond, on March 26, 2015.
21 / 30
Boeing's 757-200 ecoDemonstrator jet takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field in March of 2015.
22 / 30
A Gulfstream 650 business jet taxies to a hangar at Seattle's Boeing Field in this 2013 file photo.
23 / 30
A Kenmore Air seaplane rises over downtown Seattle in March of 2015.
24 / 30
Rushing down the runway, an EA-18 Growler practices carrier approaches at the Outlying Field Coupeville, WA on March 27, 2015.
25 / 30
A US Air Force KC-135 refueling jet takes off over Seattle in March, 2015.
26 / 30
The Museum of Flight's Concorde jet is towed onto an active taxi-way for temporary storage during a reshuffle of the museum's outdoor jets on March 28, 2015.
27 / 30
The Museum of Flight's American Airlines' Boeing 727 is towed across a five-lane road during a reshuffle of the museum's outdoor jets on March 28, 2015.
28 / 30
San Jose's new passenger terminal shines in the noon-day sun on March 31, 2014.
29 / 30
A business jet clad in several hues of blue taxies for departure at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in March of 2015.
30 / 30
Silicon Valley is lit up in late-evening light, as seen from a Skywest Bombardier CRJ-900 en route to Seattle.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com