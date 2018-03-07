Mila Kunis attends the premiere of 'A Bad Moms Christmas' on Oct. 30, 2017 in Westwood, Calif.
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Mila Kunis is Cosmopolitan's August cover girl.

"The Spy Who Dumped Me" star opened up about tabloid rumors, her career goals and more to her co-star Kate McKinnon, who conducted the interview.

Although Kunis says she doesn't pay much attention to what's written about her in magazines, she says the only upsetting this is that the rumors can sometimes confuse her parents and grandparents.

"At one point when I was pregnant, (the tabloids) said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover," she recalled. "The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand. Although my dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true. He’s always like, 'Is there really another?'"

She also opened up about her biggest dreams, telling McKinnon, "I just want to be happy. I know that sounds incredibly lame, but I never want to stop learning or being challenged, and I never want to stop challenging my partner. I think that those things will always lead to some form of success."

One thing that doesn't make Kunis happy? Negativity on social media.

During the interview, she explained how social media platforms like Facebook used to focus on connecting people (it's even where she and husband Ashton Kutcher "reconnected and started talking"), but now it's turning into something else in her eyes. 

"It took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just not a fun game to play,” she said.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher over the years
01 / 16
epa05593219 US actors Mila Kunis (L) and Ashton Kutcher (R) take selfies prior to the beginning of the MLB National League Championship Series game four between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 October 2016. EPA/PAUL BUCK ORG XMIT: MAN31
02 / 16
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 05: (L-R) Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on June 5, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 643779211 ORIG FILE ID: 538309460
03 / 16
X
04 / 16
Hopefully, Papa Kutcher won't wear his Stagecoach cowboy getup in the official family photo.
05 / 16
Congratulations Mila and Ashton on your engagement! Here's a look back at the lovebirds from 'That '70s Show' to now. Here, they cuddle during a basketball game on Sept. 22, 2013.
06 / 16
Mila Kunis tugs at Ashton Kutcher's hat before the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA basketball game on Jan. 3, 2014.
07 / 16
Selfie alert! The two document a moment at an NBA game in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.
08 / 16
The pair show a little PDA before an NFL football game on Sept. 22, 2013.
09 / 16
Kutcher and Kunis during the Fox Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 16, 2004.
10 / 16
Kutcher, left, Danny Masterson and Kunis perform during the Church of Scientology's 11th annual Christmas Stories fundraiser on Dec. 6, 2003.
11 / 16
On 'That '70s Show,' which premiered in 1998, Kutcher played Michael Kelso and Kunis had the role of Jackie Burkhart.
12 / 16
Topher Grace, left, Laura Prepon, Kutcher, Masterson, Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama get ready for high-school graduation on 'That '70s Show.'
13 / 16
'That '70s Show' cast, clockwise from top: Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Lisa Robin Kelly, Kutcher, Kunis, Danny Masterson and Laura Prepon.
14 / 16
The gang shows off their bell bottoms in a promotional photo for 'That '70s Show.'
15 / 16
In this scene from the TV show's 'Velvet Rope' episode in 1999, Jackie persuades Kelso to go glam.
16 / 16
In 1998, clockwise from top: Valderrama, Masterson, Prepon, Grace, Kunis and Kutcher in a promotional still for Fox's 'That '70s Show.'
