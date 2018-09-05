'Mini-Memphis': Inside FedEx's bustling hub in China A FedEx cargo plan sits in Guangzhou, China. 01 / 25 A FedEx cargo plan sits in Guangzhou, China. 01 / 25

GUANGZHOU, China -- From 1a.m. to 5 a.m., the FedEx hub in Guangzhou is a beehive of activity, a mini-Memphis humming with bustling people. Eight hundred mostly young, uniformed Chinese are spaced along two stories of conveyor belts that snake through the building. Up to 36,000 envelopes and packages are being scanned and sorted every hour.

During my recent visit, a Boeing 777 from Paris was the first plane in. As soon as its engines stopped spinning, cargo doors opened and transporters moved into position, platforms raised to accept the big containers inside. The air crew, all Americans, emerge from the front, descend the stairs and are whisked away in a waiting van. In just over an hour the containers are inside, their contents on the conveyors. Long before sunrise, a new crew will be aboard the "triple seven," which will have a new batch of containers snugged into place. Then the big plane will be back in the sky headed west to Europe.

As I’m escorted through the facilities by managing director Pinky Jiang, outside the purple and orange Fedex logo glows into the night as the parking lot fills up with Chinese "Wuling" and "Great Wall" cars and the compact Volkswagens employees drive to work. Others arrive by bus.

At the turn of the millennium FedEx made a fateful decision to invest $150 million to build a new Asia-Pacific hub at the heart of the fast-growing South China market. It moved its hub 800 miles north from former Clark air base in the Philippines that had reached capacity. The move to Guangzhou -- formerly known as Canton -- coincided with China’s plan to establish the airport as a logistics rival to Hong Kong, 80 miles to the south. Eager to attract FedEx, China allowed the Memphis firm to have its own ground control tower at Guangzhou, now the second busiest airport in the country.

Memphis, of course, is the hometown and main hub for FedEx, whose bustling cargo operation there helps Memphis rank among the world's busiest airports.

FedEx moved its Asia hub 800 miles north from the former Clark air base in the Philippines that had reached capacity.

In China, FedEx's move of its Asia-Pacific facility is now firmly anchored in the heart of the "Greater Bay Area," a designation for China’s busiest, most-dynamic economic region.

About 110 million people live in the nine major cities of the Pearl River Delta, an area that reaches almost seamlessly from Guangzhou to Hong Kong. The World Bank calls the Greater Bay Area a global megacity, the site of the most rapid urban expansion in human history.

In addition to Guangzhou and Hong Kong, the Delta encompasses Shenzhen, the home of internet colossus Tencent, telecommunication giant Huawei and the vast Foxconn plant that has assembled millions of Apple iPhones.

China regained control of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom in 1997 and, since then, rapid economic integration of the region has taken place. New roads and high-speed rail connections are being built as China tries to position the Delta as a high-tech center to rival California’s Silicon Valley.

Back at Guangzhou, I next watch a Fedex 757 arrive, finishing a three-hour flight from Bangkok. FedEx has 26 airplane parking spaces and they’re filling up. The Bangkok plane is unloaded in 45 minutes.

FedEx opened Guangzhou in 2009, but keeping pace with China’s rapid growth requires constant change. In January 2018, FedEx opened a greatly expanded facility in Shanghai, 1,000 miles up the coast. That sorting facility cost $100 million and contains 1.4 million square feet of space, nearly twice that of Guangzhou. FedEx is running 66 flights per week from Shanghai — including a nonstop to Memphis -- compared to 144 from Guangzhou.

In addition to its China network, FedEx maintains a North Pacific hub in Osaka, Japan, and a South Pacific hub in Singapore. FedEx, says company president David Cunningham, keeps expanding in Asia because “the Asia Pacific region remains the growth driver of the world.”

Within the Greater Bay Area, FedEx is active at two other airports besides Guangzhou. It flies a 777 from Shenzhen to Memphis and at Hong Kong there’s a Boeing 747 flight on FedEx subsidiary TNT to Liege, Belgium. FedEx acquired that Dutch-based cargo operator in 2017.

After a 2 ½ hour bus journey to Hong Kong, I meet the FedEx chief for the Asia Pacific region. Karen Reddington, a long-time Asia hand, is a British-trained manager with an engineering doctorate who’s in charge of 29,500 FedEx employees, including 9,500 in China. Reddington joined FedEx in 1997 and before assuming the top job in Asia was vice-president of South Pacific in Singapore.

“Asia is the world’s growth story,” she says. China, she continues, will double its middle-class population to 600 million by 2030. “Trade is our business,” says Reddington, She identifies health care as a corporate priority. “Sixty percent of the world’s over 65 population is in Asia and there will be growth, for example, in transporting temperature-controlled biologic drugs.”

A worker at the FedEx hub in Guangzhou, China, guides a plane into a parking location.

Barry D. Wood, special to USA TODAY

