A Missouri woman was charged Tuesday with child abuse and endangerment after police say she admitted in an audio recording to seeing her 2-year-old girl raped repeatedly.

Police say Azzie Watson, 25, of Independence, Missouri, was recorded by her boyfriend saying she watched two men rape her daughter. She later recanted that statement, saying she lied at the time because she was physically intimidated.

Her 2-year-old girl tested positive for chlamydia and had meth in her system, according to court documents.

Watson told police officers the only man she brings her daughter around is her boyfriend, Charles Green, who has also been charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

No rape charges have yet been filed said Michael Mansur, director of communication for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, in an emailed statement on Thursday. An investigation into other charges or defendants is ongoing, he said.

Watson's daughter and her 1-year-old son had metal shards in their feet, which require surgery to remove, according to a police report.

Green — 43, who the children call "daddy" — told police about the possible rape. He said Watson told him one of his motorcycle shop customers sexually assaulted her. She told him her daughter had been sexually assaulted at another address.

Green also told police he then burned their bedsheets in the middle of his shop, where the two adults and two children lived.

Green told officers he and Watson have smoked meth in the presence of the children.

Watson told police she used meth the day she was arrested. She said they would smoke meth daily.

A foster parent who took care of the children in late June said neither of the kids ask for their mother, according to documents from police. The foster parent indicated the young girl has stated: "Daddy hurt me."

Watson's bond was set at $75,000.

This photo provided by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Lees Summit, Mo., shows Azzie Watson, of Independence, Mo.

