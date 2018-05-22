WASHINGTON — A majority of Americans think President Trump needs to devote more attention to the country's crumbling transportation infrastructure, specifically its roads and 600,000-plus bridges, according to a new poll out Tuesday.

The Monmouth University Polling Institute found that 55% of Americans feel Trump has failed to make transportation infrastructure enough of a priority, compared to 26% who say Trump is giving this issue enough attention and 4% who say he is devoting too much.

The survey polled 800 adults over four days in April and has an error margin of 3.5 points.

In February, the White House committed more than $1 trillion in infrastructure investment nationwide. Just 44% of the public feel the Trump administration will follow through on this promise, per the poll, while a combined 50% said it was not too likely wasn't likely at all to happen.

"What we were trying to do is match up political rhetoric, particularly the president's promise to focus on this issue, with the reality on the ground," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. "It's a signifier for whether the administration is paying attention to these nuts and bolts concerns."

Despite the numerous Trump White House-declared infrastructure weeks, Murray said that "the American public sees very little concrete evidence that this is a priority."

Per the poll, 62% of Americans feel the federal government should spend more on local infrastructure projects, compared to 19% who think the feds are spending enough and 9% who think they are spending too much.

They're slightly more concerned with the conditions of their roads versus their bridges; 34% of the public said most of their roads were in need of urgent repairs, while 18% said the same most of their bridges.

"People notice potholes more than they know about structural issues with bridges," Murray said. "More of their driving time is spent on roads than on bridges."

In that sense, Murray said they concluded that people want their transportation infrastructure maintained in a "non-specific sense."

"We see a generalized view that this is not happening," he said. "But it's hard to point to a region or demographic that feels this more keenly than others."

When it comes to opinion of infrastructure's impact on the local economy, Americans are split, with nearly half (45%) saying infrastructure condition has no impact on their local economy. The remaining were split in half, with 25% who said the condition is helping economic growth and 25% who said it was hurting.

State governments do not fare much better with infrastructure spending, as more than half (57%) of people feel their respective statement governments are not spending enough on local projects. A quarter (25%) who said their state is spending enough, and just 10% who said they are spending too much.

