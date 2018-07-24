WASHINGTON – Montana's Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday said he is suing the Trump administration over its decision to stop collecting information about donors to politically active nonprofit groups.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week announced that certain tax-exempt organizations, ranging from trade associations to the National Rifle Association, would no longer have to include donors' names and addresses on the annual tax returns they file with the IRS.

Mnuchin said the IRS doesn't need that information to enforce tax law. But the change drew sharp criticism from campaign-finance watchdogs, who argued it limits the government's ability to scrutinize those donations and track improper activity.

Bullock, who had made limiting corporate influence in elections a top issue in his state, said Tuesday the change could open the door to foreign influence.

Mnuchin "made it so that corporations, foreign interests, anybody can give to dark money groups and the IRS wouldn't even collect their names," Bullock said in a short video announcing his move. "I think Americans certainly deserve better."

Bullock, among the Democrats weighing a potential White House bid in 2020, told The New York Times that Montana uses the IRS donor material to oversee nonprofit activity at the state level and said the loss of that information could hurt that work.

Conservative groups have pushed for the IRS change, saying disclosing their donor information to even the IRS exposes them to potential harassment and intimidation by the government. The details on donors is not public information, but there have been instances in which it has been released by the agency.

Treasury Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Montana lawsuit.

More: 'This is what's wrong with politics': Dark money reaches South Carolina

More: Exclusive: Secret money funds more than 40 percent of outside congressional ads

More: Why Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation should make us worry about dark money

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com