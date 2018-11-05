The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names of 2017 are Liam, Noah, Emma and Olivia.

Like the names Liam and Emma? So does every other new parent, according to national records.

The names, Liam and Emma, were announced Friday in a Facebook Live on the Social Security Administration's page as the most popular baby names of 2017.

Other popular names include: Noah and William for boys and Olivia and Ava for girls.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as they both were popular last year, too — Emma was actually the most popular girl name of 2016, 2015, and 2014; and Liam was second most popular for boys last year, following Noah.

Here is the full top 20 list.

Top 10 girl names:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Charlotte

8. Amelia

9. Evelyn

10. Abigail

Top 10 boy names:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Logan

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Elijah

9. Oliver

10. Jacob

