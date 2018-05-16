SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is considering putting a campus for 20,000 employees in Northern Virginia, according to a published report.

The move puts Apple in competition with fellow technology giant Amazon which is also exploring putting down roots in the area.

Apple is seeking 4 million square feet of office space, economic development officials and real estate executives told The Washington Post.

Apple, on the verge of being the first $1 trillion market capitalization company, constantly looks to expand its business and product and service lines.

State officials have proposed several locations for the campus which is about half as large as what Amazon is planning for its second headquarters.

The locations include office buildings and development sites in Crystal City, privately owned Loudoun County land near the Center for Innovative Technology and the Scotts Run development in Tysons.

Unlike Amazon, Apple has not made its search public. CEO Tim Cook said in a recent interview that Apple was not engaged in a "beauty contest kind of thing."

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

Amazon is whittling away a 20-city finalist list for its second headquarters. The Texas Tribune says it eliminated Arlington, Texas as a contender two weeks ago.

