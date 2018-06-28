In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

A gunman opened fire in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, killing and injuring multiple people, according to Anne Arundel county officials.

"There are several people who have died from this incident and several other are injured," said Lt. Ryan Frashure, of the Anne Arundel County police.

County executive Steven Shue said a suspect was in custody and was being interrogated. Officials preliminary indications were that he was acting alone.

From inside the newsroom, Gazette police reporter Phil Davis tweeted: "A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead."

He said a gunman "shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he tweeted.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the newspaper, subsequently interviewed Davis and quoted him as saying that "multiple people had been shot." He described the scene as "like a war zone."

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” he told The Sun. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Video from the scene showed dozens of people exiting the building with their hands in the air.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted condolences on Twitter.

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," he said. "I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

