It's hard to imagine a more American car than the Ford Mustang, but apparently it's striking a chord with Chinese buyers.

Ford says that sales rose 35% last year compared with the previous year and that it was the best-selling two-door sports coupe for the second year.

China is the world's hottest auto market. Best of all for Ford, Mustang is showing much of its popularity among young buyers and women.

One Chinese race car driver, Guo Xin, has become a Mustang collector, Ford says. He also helped organize a Mustang Club in China in 2011. The idea took off: There are now more than 4,000 members in various Mustang clubs in China, according to Ford.

Guo also has a Beijing garage that specializes in repairing Mustangs.

Miss Ru, a television and film producer, is one of the growing numbers of female Mustang owners who are enamored by the allure of the iconic pony car.

“We attracted a lot of attention with our Mustang fleet on the road," Ford quotes Guo as saying. "It is a very special sports car, filled with character and more than 50 years of heritage, and everyone can feel it.”

In 2017, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou led Mustang sales in China, with enthusiasts taking to the road in the region's top colors, including shadow black, race red and lightning blue.

Another owner is a TV and film producer who goes by the name Miss Ru.

“I like the contrast of a feminine girl driving such a masculine muscle car,” Miss Ru is quoted as saying. It's her first car.

