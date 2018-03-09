Two Reuters journalists were sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday in Myanmar, convicted of possessing state secrets in a case that many supporters believe was retribution for their reporting on a massacre of 10 Rohingya men by security forces in 2017.

The reporters, Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were investigating a September 2017 attack at Inn Din village in Myanmar’s violence-plagued Rakhine State. They were arrested on December 12 and accused of obtaining classified documents under the Colonial-era 1923 Official Secrets Act.

The pair, both Myanmar nationals, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carried a maximum penalty of 14 years. Both claimed they had been set up, telling the court they had been given documents by police relating to their investigation and then were arrested by plainclothes policeman.

During the trial, a police captain testified that he had witnessed the plot to entrap the reporters by planting the documents on them.

The defense is able to appeal the decision to regional court and Myanmar’s supreme court.

The eight-month-long trial brought intense international scrutiny to the state of democracy and free speech in Myanmar. The United Nations, the European Union, the United States and other countries had called for the journalists’ acquittal.

Sharp reactions came swiftly after the verdict was handed down by Yangon northern district judge Ye Lwin.

TOPSHOT - Myanmar journalist Wa Lone (C) is escorted by police after being sentenced by a court to jail in Yangon on September 3, 2018. - Two Reuters journalists were jailed on September 3 for seven years for breaching Myanmar's official secrets act during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, a judge said, a case that has drawn outrage as an attack on media freedom. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP)YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_18T361

AFP/Getty Images

"Today is a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere,” said Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen J Adler in a statement, calling the verdict an “injustice.”

"This is a major step backward in Myanmar's transition to democracy, cannot be squared with the rule of law or freedom of speech, and must be corrected by the Myanmar government as a matter of urgency,” he added.

The U.S. Embassy in Yangon called the verdict “deeply troubling for all who support press freedom and the transition toward democracy” and called for the journalists’ immediate release.

In a statement, the Embassy said that “the clear flaws in this case raise serious concerns about rule of law and judicial independence in Myanmar, and the reporters’ conviction is a major setback to the Government of Myanmar’s stated goal of expanding democratic freedoms.”

Britain’s Ambassador to Myanmar, Dan Chugg, called Monday’s result “a hammer blow for the rule of law.”

International human rights groups were also immediate in their condemnation of the verdicts.

“These sentences mark a new low for press freedom and further backsliding on rights under Aung San Suu Kyi’s government,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, who called for Myanmar’s leadership to quash the verdicts.

The country’s de facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi, has faced intense criticism over Myanmar’s deteriorating press freedoms and for failing to speak out against the military crackdown in Rakhine State, which has driven more than 720,000 refugees to Bangladesh since August 2017.

The Rohingya are a largely Muslim minority in heavily Buddhist Myanmar, most of whom have been denied citizenship and have long faced violence, persecution and the destruction of their homes and property in what the U.N.'s top human rights official, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, last year called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

In August 2017, the military launched an intense assault in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents on police posts in Rakhine State, which has led to the ongoing refugee crisis.

Last week, a U.N. fact-finding mission to Myanmar released a report calling for Myanmar military leaders to face charges for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes for their operations against the Rohingya. The report detailed crimes including murder, rape, torture, sexual slavery, persecution and enslavement.

