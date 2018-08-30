Corrections and clarifications: Images have been removed from this story to align with USA TODAY NETWORK standards.

The mystery of a woman whose ghostly image was caught on a haunting surveillance video as she rang a doorbell with restraints dangling from her hands has been solved.

Police in Montgomery County, Texas, which lies north of Houston, said late Wednesday that the woman seen in the footage had been the victim of an abusive boyfriend and is now safe with family members outside the county.

The video became viral on the Internet after it was released by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday. The woman rang the doorbell early on Friday morning and ran away before the homeowner came to the door. He then saw the images when he checked his doorbell security camera.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s department spokesman Lt. Scott Spencer told reporters that the boyfriend apparently went on to kill himself.

“Deputies received information a male made suicidal comments,” on Wednesday morning, Scott said.

“When deputies arrived on scene they could not get an answer at the door and due to the circumstances made forced entry into the home. A man was found deceased inside the home. The male was identified as a 49-year-old white male. They preliminary cause of death is believed to be a single gunshot wound.”

