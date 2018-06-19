House settles in for vote on immigration legislation

On the heels of an executive order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump that he said ends the separation of migrant families at the border, the House is expected to vote Thursday on its own comprehensive immigration legislation. Two competing proposals up for vote include; a hard-line proposal favored by conservatives, which would essentially enshrine the family separation policy into law; and a compromise bill put forward by House Speaker Paul Ryan that would seek to end the separations. If both bills fail — Democrats are expected to oppose both GOP bills — it would further spotlight the deep Republican divisions on a key election issue just five months before voters head to the polls.  

And with the No. 1 pick, the Suns select ...

NBA teams hope to set a course for future success in Thursday night's draft from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Phoenix Suns are projected to select University of Arizona big man Deandre Ayton with the top pick in USA TODAY Sports' final mock draft. Other top prospects include Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. and Luke Doncic, one of the most decorated young European players to ever enter the NBA draft. Catch up with everything you need to know for the 2018 draft before the selections get underway at 7 ET.

No. 1 overall NBA draft picks through the years
Selecting an all-time great like Tim Duncan or LeBron James with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft can change the course of a franchise. Look back through the No. 1 picks in recent history.
2017: Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers
2016: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
2015: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
2014: Andrew Wiggins, Cleveland Cavaliers (traded two months later to Minnesota Timberwolves)
2013: Anthony Bennett, Cleveland Cavaliers
2012: Anthony Davis, New Orleans Hornets
2011: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
2010: John Wall, Washington Wizards
2009: Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers
2008: Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
2007: Greg Oden, Portland Trail Blazers
2006: Andrea Bargnani, Toronto Raptors
2005: Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee Bucks
2004: Dwight Howard , Orlando Magic
2003: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2002: Yao Ming, Houston Rockets
2001: Kwame Brown, Washington Wizards
2000: Kenyon Martin, New Jersey Nets
1999: Elton Brand, Chicago Bulls
1998: Michael Olowokandi, Los Angeles Clippers
1997: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
1996: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
1995: Joe Smith, Golden State Warriors
1994: Glenn Robinson, Milwaukee Bucks
1993: Chris Webber, Orlando Magic (traded on draft night to Golden State Warriors)
1992: Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

Kate Spade's funeral service to be held in Kansas City

A funeral service for fashion designer Kate Spade will be held Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, her place of birth. Known especially for her iconic handbags, Spade, 55, was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York City home. Her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said Kate had been battling depression, and many of her celebrity friends who mourned her passing also urged greater awareness of depression and suicide prevention. In lieu of flowers, Spade's family is asking for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or a Kansas City animal shelter.

Remembering Kate Spade: 1962-2018
On June 5, 2018, law-enforcement officials said fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, was found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. Click forward to revisit her career, like this 2004 photo of her posing with her handbags and shoes from that season's collection.
Spade wasn't actually Kate Spade yet when she started her company in 1993 after leaving her job as an editor at "Mademoiselle." Born Katharine Noel Frances Valentine Brosnahan, she married fellow Arizona State grad Andy Spade, the brother of actor David, in 1994. The couple, seen here in 2017, began selling off their ownership stake in 1999, first to Neiman Marcus Group and then Liz Claiborne Inc. in 2006. (The Kate Spade brand is now owned by Coach Inc,, which later rebranded itself as Tapestry.) A decade later, they launched a new bag and shoe company, Frances Valentine, named for their daughter, now 13.
Kate Spade, seen here at a Tribeca Film Festival event in May 2006, was known for her feminine designs and pops of color, like the clutch seen here.
Kate Spade, seen here sporting her customary pop of color, attends at the 2002 Ace Awards celebrating the accessories industry.
In 2002, Kate Spade, third from left, appeared as herself on "Just Shoot Me," a NBC sitcom set at a fashion magazine, opposite her real-life brother-in-law, David Spade. (From left: David Spade, George Segal, Kate Spade, Wendie Malick and Laura San Giacomo).
Kristen Ligocki checks out a Kate Spade bag at a publicity shop set up in New York's Soho district in November 2003.
That year, Kate Spade designed the uniforms for the Delta Airlines spinoff Song Airlines.
Here, Kate Spade poses with fellow designer Michael Kors pose at a CFDA-sponsored photography exhibit in New York in 2004.
In February 2006, Kate Spade curated a gallery exhibit of works by photographer Slim Aarons at at Fred Segal Cafe. Here, she poses with with brother-in-law David.
2006 also brought some free advertising for Kate Spade: Anne Hathaway's character in 'The Devil Wears Prada' carried a gold rectangular Kate Spade handbag.
The spring 2007 collections from Kate Spade & Jack Spade Spring are seen at Kate Spade's New York flagship store, in September 2006.
Kate Spade clutches are displayed during a 2006 event unveiling that season's offerings as well as those from the company's men's line, Jack Spade.
For the 2007 Met Gala, Spade popped in a ladylike ensemble consisting of a white top, black bubble skirt and hot-pink tights and heels. Spade was also honored twice by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (aka the Oscars of Fashion): first as "America's New Fashion Talent in Accessories" in 1996 and later in 1998 as best accessory designer.
In 2006, Kate and Andy Spade sold the company to Liz Claiborne, Inc., in order to spend more time with their new daughter Frances. She handed over the design reins the following year. Here, they and cosmetic entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, right, field questions from Ellen DeGeneres, left, at an American Express event in July 2006.
After Kate Spade left in 2007 and Deborah Lloyd took over as chief creative officer, the brand began expanding beyond bags and shoes to include clothing, jewelry, bedding and fragrances.

Summer with a side of heat, sweet treats and safety tips

Today is the summer solstice, aka the first day of summer and the longest day of the year. To celebrate, we've compiled some top summer to-dos.

FreedomPop launches its unlimited $10-a-month plan

For those looking to save on mobile phone service, FreedomPop will be launching an unlimited $10 monthly plan offering talk, text and data Thursday through Unreal Mobile. The data plan may feel too good to be true, and it is, as the plan only offers one gigabyte of high-speed data — to keep using will result in slower speeds. The new deal quickly follows Sprint's short-lived $15-a-month plan that it yanked this month.  Stephen Stokols, CEO of FreedomPop, says his rate isn't a promotion rate but is here to stay.

