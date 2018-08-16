A 53-foot trailer containing nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles was stolen in Georgia, according to police.

The victim reported the theft to police, saying he had left the tractor trailer loaded with $98,000 worth of ramen noodles in Fayette County, Georgia between July 25 and August 1.

When he returned, the white 2004 Stoughton trailer was gone — noodles and all.

Lt. Allen Stevens of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the heist to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying the incident happened at a Chevron.

The publication reports that the brand of noodles was not specified in a police report.

Ramen noodles can retail for 29 cents per pack — less when bought in bulk. At this price point, thieves could have stolen more than 300,000 packages of noodles. However, some ramen brands can cost more than a dollar per pack.

The vehicle was parked with the property owner's permission and the victim confirmed that the tractor trailer had not be towed. Other drivers last saw the vehicle on July 29, according to a police report.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Contributing: Donesha Aldridge, WXIA-TV, Atlanta

