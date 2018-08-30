Seems like only yesterday, Harper and Gideon were starting kindergarten.

OK. Maybe we only began that way so we could bring back this too-cute chic kindergarten photo of Neil Patrick Harris' twins. I mean, for real!?

Now, the 7-year-old twins the actor shares with husband and chef David Burtka are getting ready to start second grade on Sept. 12 in New York.

Harris has wrapped filming the role of Count Olaf in Netflix's “A Series of Unfortunate Events” in Vancouver, Canada and has returned home to promote a new collaboration with Jif Power Ups.

The granola bars and granola clusters come in multiple flavors and are perfect to take to Harper's gymnastics and Gideon's woodworking after-school activities, he said.

But he told All the Moms, he struggles, like all parents, with getting his twins to talk about their day. And, he revealed that he's landed on a theme for his family Halloween photos, which are shared all over Social Media Land for their creativity and utter cinematic perfection. He even drops a hint.

But, first, NPH has a brilliant family tradition to learn about his twin's day

When they get home, he tries to get more than one-word answers about his kids' day.

"There's definitely prodding," he says. "I'm learning that you have to use definite sentence structure to get information out of them. You have to ask for details. I can say, 'Tell me three things that happened today.' Then I have to ask for details."

Even that can leave him wanting, he said.

But here's where he turns an everyday frustration into a lifetime tradition that parents just may want to steal, like tonight at dinner.

"We also take pride in having a family dinner every night. And this is something my parents did with me. It's called, "My Day By." So "My Day by Harper." Or "My Day by Gideon." And we get very detailed. And I start. And it reminds a person what they accomplished during the day. It's an oral history of their day every night."

Harris said as the children get older, the "My Day By" tradition reminds them to file away certain events to share EVEN MORE at dinner.

A hint about that Halloween 2018 pic

We asked Harris about this year's Halloween photo. Halloween candy is already in the stores, costumes are on the racks at Target and Costco but it doesn't officially feel like Halloween until the Burtka-Harris family has shared its family Halloween photo.

First, does he have an idea for it?

Yes. Yes, he does.

"We like to do a family picture every year. We have to get our kids on board. And this will be the first Halloween where I'll be with the family. I'm excited about decorating the house and the haunted houses and the whole time of year. It's my favorite holiday."

But we want a hint, some kind of clue, can't you give us that, NPH? OK, he relents. One, tiny clue, he agrees.

Ready for the clue?

OK...Here goes.

"I'm truly excited about this one. This one was right up my alley."

Wow. OK. I guess we'll just have to wait and see if that really revealed anything. What are your guesses?

Until we're gifted with this year's photo, enjoy a trip down Harris' fantastic Halloween family costume history.

Happy Halloween from Gotham City!! pic.twitter.com/3gzmG44iEf — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 31, 2014

Have a spooktacular night! Here's our family Halloween pic (via @projectphotoboo):

Well done, @DavidBurtka! pic.twitter.com/2ThNeFKdYQ — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 31, 2013

