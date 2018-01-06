Kilauea's lower east rift zone eruption continues, as fissure 8 continues to effuse lava at a high rate, feeding a massive river that flows toward the coast in Pahoa, Hawaii on May 31, 2018.
Bruce Omori, Paradise Helicopters via EPA-EFE

A new round of mandatory evacuations in the Big Island neighborhood hardest hit by lava eruptions and flows was set to go into effect Friday as authorities warned that anyone who stays behind could be held liable for rescue costs if they get trapped and call for help.

The latest order covers a large section of the Leilani Estates neighborhood, where at least 40 homes have been destroyed. The lava also has burned at least 400 power poles, Hawaii Electric Light Co. reported, cutting power to most of the area.

Scientists say the lava leaking from the Kilauea volcano is fountaining up to 250 feet in the air and flowing at much higher-than-normal temperatures. It's also approaching a major intersection of two roads used to access the area, potentially blocking both planned escape routes. Contractors are bulldozing an alternative escape route through the adjacent Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

“Persons remaining in the mandatory evacuation area … do so at their own risk with the knowledge that emergency responders may not respond,” Mayor Harry Kim ordered late Thursday. “Persons in violation of this order are subject to arrest and will be liable for any costs associated with rescue operations in the mandatory evacuation area. Refusing to evacuate may put you, your family and first responders in danger.”

The new evacuation order takes effect shortly after noon local time Friday (6 p.m. ET). Authorities ordered the neighborhood evacuated May 3, but after the initial closure, residents were allowed to visit homes during the daylight hours.

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area
01 / 11
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.
02 / 11
Results from the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island can be seen Friday. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
03 / 11
Mary Ann Sullivan, 59, looks at her belongings and her cat she pulled from her home after a mandatory evacuation of the Leilani Estates due to a lava eruption, Friday, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. Sullivan and her husband spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
04 / 11
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday.
05 / 11
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area in Pahoa, Hawaii.
06 / 11
After being forced out of his home at the Leilani Estates due to a mandatory evacuation, Tim Sullivan, 61, sits in his pickup truck near a local shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. He and his wife spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
07 / 11
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) ORG XMIT: LA508
08 / 11
Residents from the nearby Leilani Estates sleep in their cars after being forced out of there homes by a lava eruption.
09 / 11
Mary Hicks, 56, left, and Tim Hicks, 51, both residents of the Leilani Estates, spent the night in their car after being evacuated from their home.
10 / 11
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates.
11 / 11
A road is cracked after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.

As the eruption continued, an increasing number of people have remained behind each night, including journalists who have rented houses so they can legally remain within the evacuation area. The new evacuation order encourages everyone to leave and not return until authorities deem it safe. An increasing number of lava tourists and freelance photographers are also illegally trying to access the area, irritating police and National Guard members operating roadblocks.

Earlier this week, a New York couple viewing the lava was cited for loitering and refusing to evacuate after they were caught inside the evacuation area, which they reached by hiking, police said. Because the mayor has declared an emergency, anyone caught trespassing or looting faces heightened fines or jail time if convicted.

Kilauea's eruption continues, as fissure 8 continues to effuse lava at a high rate, feeding a massive river that flows toward the coast in Pahoa, Hawaii. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the Leilani Estates subdivision.
Bruce Omori, Paradise Helicopters via EPA-EFE

Authorities say the flowing lava, along with the fires it causes and poison gases it emits, pose a major danger to anyone but trained professionals. Federal scientists are closely monitoring the flows, which generally travel downhill but also are pooling, building their own channels and popping up unexpectedly from underground.

Kilauea has been erupting since 1983 with only occasional pauses of quiet activity and long has been a tourist attraction as visitors explore the national park or watch small amounts of lava ooze out on land far from any homes.

While the lava flows have drawn international attention, they are affecting only a small portion of the Big Island, and tourism officials say there's no reason for visitors to stay away.

