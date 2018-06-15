Inside New Orleans' Pythian Market
Pythian Market opened on May 31 with 14 vendors in New Orleans’ Central Business District.
Roustabout Coffee Co. offers coffee, tea and pastries right at the entrance.
Central City BBQ began in a restored Central City building in 2016, specializing in whole hog barbecue.
Central City BBQ brings brisket, pork, sausage and turkey barbecue plates and sandwiches to Pythian Market, plus oak-soaked wings and a slew of sides.
Meribo opened in Covington, Louisiana in 2016. The pizza place is named after the Italian words for Southern (Meridionale) and food (cibo).
Among Meribo's six pies, Soppressata combines red sauce, caramelized onions, soppressata, oil-cured olives and straciatella.
Kais offers four signature poke bowls and a build your own option.
Choose a rice base, raw marinated seafood, and toppings such as avocado, onions, seaweed salad, mango or corn.
Poulet is a rotisserie that offers salads and wraps, and prides itself on clean cuisine.
Poulet's rotisserie chicken wraps can come with sweet, savory or spiced add ons.
La Cocinita (or little kitchen) offers Latin American fare, including vegan and vegetarian options.
La Cocinita's Venezuelan street food includes tacos, empanadas and arepas, like El Puerco (pictured) with pulled pork, salsa verde, pickled onions and Cotija cheese.
One seating area features a mural of civil rights leaders A.P. Tureaud and Lucille Dejoie by Brandan Odums.
Eat Well offers pho, banh mi and more Vietnamese fare.
Fete au Fete has locations in New Orleans' St. Roch Market and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
16 / 30
Fete Au Fete's third location offers Cajun and Creole, including gumbo, a Cajun Cubano, a Muffuletta, and the NOLA Trio (pictured) with samples of shrimp and grits, red beans and rice, and crawfish poutine.
Local food truck Frencheeze features its grilled cheese sandwiches, sliders and fries at the market.
Angus beef sliders are served with bacon, pickled red onions, hoisin and creamy sriracha on milk bread at Frencheeze.
Squeezed offers juice, salads and vegan dishes.
Try vegan macaroni and "cheese" or sushi (pictured) at Squeezed.
Family-owned 14 Parishes is named after Jamaica’s 14 parishes.
Caribbean dishes may include jerk chicken, plantains, soup, curry or seafood at 14 Parishes.
In the back of Pythian Market, Cru offers raw and cooked seafood, including oysters, caviar, crab cakes, trout dip, mussels and more.
Cru's Tempura Fried Oysters feature Louisiana Gulf Coast oysters, truffled mayo, tuna tartare and black pepper-infused caviar.
The back of the market offers more seating and a recycling station.
Little Fig offers a hummus plate with greens and pickled vegetables.
The bar, called 1908, offers beer, cocktails and wine.
Bar 1908's Bali H'ai @ the Beach combines El Dorado 5-year rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, orgeat and pineapple liqueur.
The bar has seats on both sides, and the food hall has colorful decor along the walls.
The seating area offers natural lighting and relative calm before lunch.

On a blazing hot day in New Orleans' Central Business District, Pythian Market's cool air conditioning and grand opening balloons are a welcome respite. The new food hall is eerily empty as vendors meet behind counters and a handful of guests work on laptops.

Within moments, the colorfully branded space will fill with noisy 9-to-5 workers breaking for lunch. One by one, visitors walk directly to their chosen eatery and order by heart. A week into its debut, the collection of local eateries is familiar to the neighborhood, and for good reason.

The food hall has a well-balanced array of cuisines, plenty of seating, playful decor and a friendly staff. Diners can come for coffee or smoothies in the morning, build a poké bowl or barbecue plate for lunch, and choose from arepas, pizza, tacos, grilled cheese sandwiches, a raw bar and an actual bar throughout the day. Of course, there's Cajun and Creole, too.

"Food halls are paving the way for both the classics and the modern to coexist and collaborate," says Pythian Market owner Lisa Brefere. "We want everyone to find something they truly enjoy in here, and we want different cultures represented through our vendor's cuisines."

This expands an evolving neighborhood's options for dining while honoring the historic property's past. The Pythian Building dates back to the 1900s and has hosted Civil Rights activists and Mardi Gras krewes.

"This place that is very dear to our city and country’s past is especially unique because we're bringing back to life a gathering place for everyone," says Brefere.

A mile away in the Warehouse District, Auction House Market showcases 10 local vendors in a sleek, trendy space. The concept from the successful St. Roch Market team opened in March, offering coffee, macarons, empanadas, oysters, smoothies and poké around a center bar lined with hanging greenery. There's also Mediterranean, a deli, and vegetable-forward HAPPYJAXX for healthy options, plus a few tables outside.

Browse the photo gallery above for a virtual tour of the latest food hall and see a sneak peek of Auction House Market below.

Inside New Orleans' Auction House Market
Auction House Market opened in New Orleans' Warehouse District in March.
The bright, airy space features nine vendors surrounding a central bar.
Alpha offers healthy Mediterranean fare.
SOLA Deli offers cooked and cured meats and accoutrements, plus salads and prepared meals for takeout.
Elysian Seafood offers Gulf oysters, crab cakes, shrimp and more having established a reputation for local seafood at St. Roch Market.
Elysian Seafood serves char-broiled Gulf oysters with bread and a lemon.
Mac & Moon offers plant-based sweets and vegan macarons.
Mac & Moon's vegan macaron flavors might include lemon blueberry basil, strawberry cheezecake, espresso or pistachio (pictured).
Coast Roast offers the specialty coffee here that its known for at St. Roch Market.
HAPPYJAXX offers healthy, vegetable-forward fare touting salads, toast and tea, plus smoothies.
The Avo Rush and Green & Lean smoothies are made to order with fruits, vegetables, honey and oat milk.
Experience sushi chef Tracey Davenport opens Aloha Lei with her partner and husband, Dave Kirtland. The spot serves sushi and poke bowls inspired by Hawaii.
Aloha Lei's sushi plates and poke bowls have colorful presentations featuring crawfish, snow crab, Gulf shrimp, marinated salmon or tuna, and more local, Pacific Rim and Japanese flavors.
The Mayhaw began in St. Roch Market and offers craft cocktails and a wine list here.
Empanola moved from St. Roch Market with its handmade empanadas that can feature New Orleans flavors like shrimp or gumbo.
