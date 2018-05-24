Take a look at these stops on the new Dallas Margarita Mile
Dallas calls itself the official home of the frozen margarita. It has now launched a Margarita Mile app to help visitors explore some of its best and most unique frozen margaritas, such as this one at Beto & Son, a father-son Mexican joint.
The Herrera family has been serving up signature margaritas in a colorful atmosphere in Dallas since 1971. Cafe Herrera is a stop on Dallas' Margarita Mile.
Casa Komali serves contemporary Mexican cuisine in a modern setting. It is a stop on the new Dallas Margarita Mile.
In 1971, Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez invented the frozen margarita machine. Dallas considers itself the home of the frozen margarita.
Desperados Mexican Restaurant has been serving traditional Tex-Mex favorites since 1976. It is a stop on the new Dallas Margarita Mile.
El Fenix is one of Dallas' oldest Mexican restaurants. It is a stop on the city's new Margarita Mile.
Taqueria La Ventana is a laid-back fast-casual Mexican eatery. It is a stop on the new Dallas Margarita Mile.
Taqueria La Ventana is known for its frozen margaritas.
Mariano's has been serving Tex-Mex cuisine in Dallas since 1971. It is a stop on the new Margarita Mile.
Mariano's is known for its colorful frozen margaritas.
Matt's Rancho Martinez is a family business in Dallas. It is a stop on the city's new Margarita Mile.
Meso Maya serves cuisines from various Mexican regions such as Yucatan, Vera Cruz, and Chiapas. It is a stop on the new Dallas Margarita Mile.
Nickel and Rye may be a whiskey bar, but it serves up a popular margarita.
Revolver Taco serves tacos and margaritas in a lounge-like setting.
Smoky Rose is a smokehouse. It serves margaritas to help guests down their smoked meats.
Stampede 66 serves modern Texas cuisine with colorful frozen margaritas.
The Rustic in Dallas has an outdoor patio with live music and fully loaded margaritas.
The Tipsy Alchemist serves hand-crafted cocktails. Many of them look like science experiments.
Urban Taco serves Mexican street food and margaritas.
Wild Salsa serves a variety of tequilas and margaritas with a Day of the Dead decor backdrop.
VisitDallas

Forget about beer. Dallas wants its visitors to think of it as the official home of the frozen margarita.

To take ownership of this title, the city last week launched the Margarita Mile, a collection of the city’s best and most creative margaritas and the venues where they are served.

It has even developed a mobile Margarita Mile app available in the Apple Store and Google Play. The tour includes 17 stops.

Clearly, Dallas wants to be known for the margarita as much as Denver is known for beer and Napa Valley for wine.

“We’ve been boasting to visiting friends and family about the intrinsic virtues of the Dallas frozen margarita for decades, and now the Margarita Mile is here to back up our bragging,” says Frank Librio, chief marketing officer for VisitDallas, the city’s official tourism board.  

On May 11, 1971, Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez turned a soft serve ice cream machine into a frozen margarita machine.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. acquired the machine in 2005 to add to its collection.

According to the Smithsonian, Martinez was inspired by a frozen drink machine he had seen at a local convenience store.

The Smithsonian says frozen drinks have been around since the blender was invented in the 1930s. But bartenders could not figure out how to mass-produce them---until Martinez came along.  

Dallas has many Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants as well as cocktail lounges that produce a variety of margaritas with dozens of types of tequila.

Some margaritas come with twists such as liquid nitrogen, boba tea, avocados, and sangria popsicles.

“Dallas has elevated the frozen margarita,” Librio says.

Take a look at some of the margaritas you can get on Dallas’ Margarita Mile in the photo gallery above.

North American food and beverage inventions
Buffalo, N.Y.'s Anchor Bar is birthplace of the Buffalo chicken wing.
The original Buffalo hot wing is served at Anchor Bar, where the dish was invented in 1964. These are medium, the most popular flavor in the city.
Suicidal is the hottest flavor of Buffalo wings offered at the Anchor Bar.
Wings are served under a bowl that is used for discarding bones.
A statue honors Teressa Bellissimo, the inventor of the Buffalo wing.
The restaurant's sign is very precise.
This humble neighborhood Italian grocer created what is arguably the best sandwich in the nation, the famous New Orleans muffuletta.
The only main dish on the menu is the sandwich, and people wait in line for it – every day.
The large round sandwiches are cut into wedge shaped quarters, sold as two (half) or four (whole). This is a half muffuletta, more than enough for one.
Half a muffuletta sandwich, a variation on the Italian sandwich, is served with ham, mortadella, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, Swiss and provolone on a special muffuletta roll with relish. This is the most important ingredient, a longtime secret family recipe called Italian Olive Salad.
Everything the sign says is true!
The place where the hamburger was invented, Louis’ Lunch is a freestanding shack like a State Fair pavilion -- and often has a line -- in New Haven, Conn.
America’s original hamburger is served very similarly to the way it was presented more than 100 years ago, always cooked medium rare.
When Louis' Lunch created the hamburger, there was no such thing as a hamburger bun, so the restaurant served their patties on toasted white bread – and still does.
The restaurant also invented the first way to cook the hamburger in these custom vertical gas grills that hold the patties.
The only variation is the cheeseburger -- ketchup isn't even available -- which comes with cheese spread on the bread, not a melted slice.
Bags of chips and this potato salad are the only sides available.
You can beat the lines by visiting in summer when the city’s famous Yale University is out of session, but don’t come in August.
Little has changed in more than a century, including the very limited menu.
The Puritan is on a less traveled road outside Manchester, N.H.'s city center, and once you get close it is easy to find.
The main event at the Puritan Backroom is chicken tenders. The restaurant claims to have invented the concept here in the 1970s. This is the sampler platter with all four flavors: coconut, Buffalo, spicy and original.
In all cases the flavor is marinated and fried into the dish, which is very good as chicken tenders go.
Chicken tenders are served with a trio of dipping sauces, including ranch, honey mustard and duck sauce (center).
The house-made duck sauce is the standout, much clearer and less orange than that found in many Chinese restaurants. It's delicious, popular and sold in jars to take home.
Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville is where the city’s now famous “hot chicken” was invented.
Nashville Hot Chicken is always served on white bread. This is medium, which is very spicy, and what makes it unique is that the marinade and cooking permeates even the white meat, so the spice runs to the bone.
This is mild, which is still spicy, but with a lighter color. The chicken gets progressively more red and brown as the spice level goes up.
Mild (left) and medium (right) Nashville hot chicken is served with fries, one of very few other menu offerings, at Prince's.
Hussong’s Las Vegas, the only branch of the Ensenda, Mexico original where the margarita was invented more than 75 years ago, is in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place.
The Original margarita is served in the place that invented the margarita, though the recipe has changed over the past 75 years.
There are 15 margaritas available, and surprisingly, one of the most popular is the PB&J.
The chips are fresh, puffy, crispy and served hot, much better than most you’ll find.
Complimentary chips are served with two very good salsas, one tomato based, one made from roasted tomatillos.
Great places to try a Moscow Mule
Ataula, a tapas restaurant in Portland, Ore., serves an award-winning Mule made with local organic cranberry juice.
Standard Pour, a 1920s-styled saloon in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood, is one of the top Mule sellers in the country.
J-Bar, at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colo., uses local Woody Creek vodka to make its Moscow Mule.
Chicago's LuxBar served 18,000 Mules last year, making it by far the most popular item on its menu.
The Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif., serves a Dragon Mule made with fresh dragon fruit and a ginger liqueur.
While you’ll find plenty of Moscow Mules in Las Vegas, the ones at Libertine Social in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino stand out.
The Epic Hotel in Miami serves several Mules, including one made with Amaro, an Italian herbal liqueur, and a second one made with lavender bitters.
The Four Seasons Biltmore in Santa Barbara, Calif., serves several versions of a Moscow Mule, including ones made with blackberry, and passionfruit and cucumber.
