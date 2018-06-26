With the New York City skyline in the background, fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Jersey City Fourth of July fireworks celebration last year. AAA predicts that a record number of people will travel over Independence Day this year.

Julio Cortez, AP

New Yorkers have something new to celebrate this Fourth of July.

The Big Apple was ranked the best city in the nation for Independence Day celebrations, according to data released by WalletHub.com.

The personal finance website identified the best and cheapest places to observe the star-spangled occasion by comparing 100 of the largest cities in the country and ranking them based on their affordability and fun.

NYC was in the top 5 in categories such as quantity of July Fourth festivals and performances, how walkable the city is and access to public transportation – scoring best overall. Los Angeles and Chicago took the second and third spots. Denver and Seattle rounded out the top 5.

More Money: General Electric to spin off GE Healthcare, offload Baker Hughes oilfield services

More Money: No nest egg? Here's how to pull off that retirement plan anyway

More Money: Ask HR: I have to monitor email accounts of former exec. Some are sexually offensive. What do I do?

The cities were also scored on average beer and wine prices, duration of fireworks shows, prevalence of top-rated restaurants and the holiday weather forecast.

In total, 19 metrics were used and each city on the list was graded out of a total possible 100 points.

Best Places to Celebrate 4th of July

Ranked best to worst and their composite score

1. New York 72.14

2. Los Angeles 71.36

3. Chicago 68.3

4. Denver 67.12

5. Seattle 65.85

10. Georgia • Founding date: January 2, 1788 (4th state to join) • First capital city: Augusta • First governor: George Mathews Georgia was the last of the 13 original colonies to be established after it was settled by James Oglethorpe in 1732, but it was one of the first states to ratify the new Constitution. Georgia's delegates ratified the Constitution on Jan. 2, 1788, making it the fourth state. ALSO READ: American Cities With the Most Property Crime in Every State

Thinkstock

6. Atlanta 65.85

7. Milwaukee 64.61

8. San Diego 64.39

9. Washington 63.74

10. Buffalo, New York 63.11

11. Dallas 63.11

12. New Orleans 62.82

13. Minneapolis 60.4

14. Las Vegas 60.2

3. Sacramento, Calif. Number of millennials who moved in: 16,181 Number of millennials who moved out: 9,501 Total population: 501,901 Median rent price: $1,695

RICH PEDRONCELLI, AP

15. Sacramento, California 59.73

16. St. Louis, Missouri 59.31

17. Madison, Wisconsin 58.49

18. San Francisco, California 58.47

19. Portland, Oregon 57.91

20. Boise, Idaho 57.33

21. Pittsburgh 57.29

22. Philadelphia 57.13

23. Lincoln, Nebraska 56.95

24. Omaha, Nebraska 56.65

43. Texas • Founding date: December 29, 1845 (28th state to join) • First capital city: Austin • First governor: James Pinckney Henderson After winning its independence from Mexico in 1836, Texas spent nine years as an independent republic. Many Texans still celebrate March 2 as Texas Independence Day. Many Texans also were in favor of joining the Union, and the U.S. annexed Texas in 1845.

Thinkstock

25. Austin, Texas 56.61

26. St. Paul, Minnesota 56.44

27. Long Beach, California 55.85

28. Scottsdale, Arizona 55.8

29. Houston 55.73

30. Tucson, Arizona 54.85

31. Fresno, California 53.25

32. Colorado Springs, Colorado 53.11

33. Cincinnati 52.66

34. Honolulu 51.84

35. Orlando, Florida 51.74

20. Maryland • Founding date: April 28, 1788 (7th state to join) • First capital city: Annapolis • First governor: John Eager Howard When Maryland ratified the U.S. Constitution in April 1788 it signaled a turning point for the U.S. as a new country. The first six colonies to become states did so quickly, in a matter of a few months. Representatives from the other seven colonies had some reservations about signing, but Maryland pushed through those and became the seventh state, meaning more than half of the colonies had signed. ALSO READ: How Bad Is the Flu Season in Every State?

Thinkstock

36. Baltimore 51.54

37. Indianapolis 51.43

38. San Jose, California 50.87

33. Arizona • Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 35.0% • Adults with sedentary lifestyles: 20.2% (12th lowest) • Avg. poor mental health days: 3.9 per month (24th highest) • 2016 driving death rate: 13.9 per 100,000 (20th highest) • Poverty rate: 16.4% (8th highest) ALSO READ: 19 Teams That Never Make the Playoffs

miroslav_1 / iStock

39. Phoenix 50.5

40. San Antonio, Texas 50.45

41. Jacksonville, Florida 50.35

42. Fort Worth, Texas 50.32

43. Mesa, Arizona 50.15

44. Irvine, California 50.14

45. Detroit 50.01

46. Virginia Beach, Virginia 49.63

47. Miami 49.42

48. Reno, Nevada 49.09

49. Stockton, California 48.67

50. Chandler, Arizona 48.33

51. Glendale, Arizona 48.24

52. Norfolk, Virginia 48.09

53. Oakland, California 47.9

54. Greensboro, North Carolina 47.74

55. Columbus, Ohio 47.73

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock

56. Boston 47.65

57. Nashville, Tennessee 47.45

58. Plano, Texas 47.43

59. Albuquerque, New Mexico 47.12

60. Henderson, Nevada 46.94

61. Clevelan 46.79

62. Arlington, Texas 46.58

63. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 46.55

64. Corpus Christi, Texas 46.21

65. Anaheim, California 46.14

66. Louisville, Kentucky 45.88

67. Irving, Texas 45.65

68. Fort Wayne, Indiana 45.54

69. Anchorage, Arkansas 45.24

70. St. Petersburg, Florida 45.12

71. Kansas City, Missouri 44.98

72. Gilbert, Arizona 44.89

18. Louisiana: East Baton Rouge Parish • Adults in East Baton Rouge Parish with at least a HS diploma: 90.2% (892 out of 3,142 counties) • Adults in Louisiana with at least a HS diploma: 84.4 (4th lowest) • Adults in East Baton Rouge Parish with at least a bachelor’s degree: 34.2% • Avg. earnings for county residents without HS diploma: $19,609 • Avg. earnings for county residents with HS diploma: $27,107 ALSO READ: 19 Teams That Never Make the Playoffs

Thinkstock

73. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 4.87

74. Wichita, Kansas 44.78

75. Lubbock, Texas 44.65

76. Charlotte, North Carolina 44.53

77. Chesapeake, Virginia 44.44

78. Jersey City, New Jersey 44.32

79. North Las Vegas, Nevada 44.15

80. Raleigh, North Carolina 43.72

81. Aurora, Colorado 43.71

82. El Paso, Texas 43.37

83. Tampa, Florida 43.18

84. Tulsa, Oklahoma 43.09

85. Riverside, California 42.79

86. Chula Vista, California 42.6

87. Santa Ana, California 42.53

30. New Jersey • Founding date: December 18, 1787 (3rd state to join) • First capital city: Trenton • First governor: William Livingston After ratifying the Constitution in late 1787, New Jersey became the third state, just behind Delaware and Pennsylvania. New Jersey's representatives agreed to join the U.S. with a unanimous 38-0 vote. ALSO READ: The Weirdest Fact About Every American President

Thinkstock

88. Newark, New Jersey 41.75

89. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky 40.61

90. Bakersfield, California 40.11

91. Fremont, California 39.65

92. Durham, North Carolina 39.49

93. Birmingham, Alabama 39.33

94. Toledo, Ohio 39.32

95. Laredo, Texas 38.08

96. Garland, Texas 37.63

97. Winston-Salem, North Carolina 37.3

98. Memphis, Tennessee 37.17

99. Hialeah, Florida 35.28

100. San Bernardino, California 33.02

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com