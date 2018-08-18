Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, at a party in June, are reportedly engaged to be married.

After multiple reports and much speculation, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have made things official: They're engaged!

The singer, 25, confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday with a picture of his fiancée, Indian actress Chopra, 36.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," he wrote along with a photo of the two of them.

Chopra's gorgeous engagement ring also is visible.

She shared the same photo on her Instagram with an equally love-filled caption: "Taken.. With all my heart and soul.."

Chopra also posted photos from what appears to be an engagement ceremony in Mumbai.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," she captioned the photos.

The pair's engagement comes after a whirlwind romance that reportedly began in May.

