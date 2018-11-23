Ousted Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn reportedly used the Japanese automaker's money to buy personal homes in Rio de Janeiro and Beirut, and to pay his sister for consulting jobs she did not perform.

Nissan voted Thursday to remove Ghosn from his chairman post, which he had held since June 2001. Ghosn was arrested Monday in Tokyo on suspicion of falsifying financial reports and other corporate misconduct.

Nissan's internal investigation charged Ghosn with under-reporting his income over many years, and for using company capital and expenses for personal use.

Details about some of that alleged misconduct are beginning to emerge. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Ghosn used company funds to buy a condominium in Rio de Janeiro and a house in Beirut, citing an unnamed person familiar with Nissan's investigation.

A French citizen born in Brazil, Ghosn, 64, grew up in Lebanon. Nissan provided Ghosn with six houses including residences in Tokyo and New York, Bloomberg reported, citing a company official who asked not to be identified. The other two homes were in Paris and Amsterdam, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Mr. Ghosn’s family believed that his residences were corporate housing, and that their purchase went through the normal approval channels at Nissan, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the Ghosn family.



Ghosn is also suspected of paying his older sister as much as $100,000 annually, a total of $1.7 million over the years, for an advisory contract, although she did no work for the company, the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported.

In one instance, Ghosn's sister got $60,000 for advising on the housing in Rio de Janeiro, the Journal reported.

He is suspected of under-reporting $44.6 million in income from 2011 to 2015, according to Tokyo prosecutors.

Also arrested was Greg Kelly, another Nissan executive, which the automaker said in its statement Thursday, "has been determined to be the mastermind of this matter, together with" Ghosn. Kelly was also dismissed from his post as representative director.

Ghosn and Kelly will remain on Nissan’s board for now as that decision will be up to shareholders. No date has been set yet for a shareholders meeting.

The scandal goes beyond Nissan. A major international figure in the auto industry, Ghosn is chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, as well as chairman of Mitsubishi and chairman and CEO of Renault.

Ghosn served as Nissan’s chief executive from 2001 until last year. He became chief executive of Renault in 2005, leading the two automakers simultaneously. In 2016, he also became chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. after Nissan took it into the alliance.

Renault's acting chief Deputy CEO Thierry Bollore, who spoke publicly Thursday night for the first time since Ghosn was sidelined, said the French carmaker still plans to release several new models next year.

Acknowledging the “particular situation” the company is in, he pledged his “full commitment” to Renault’s 180,000 workers and its partners and customers. Renault’s board decided not to fire Ghosn, instead installing temporary leadership.

The French government, which owns 15 percent of Renault, is also worried. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that France has yet to receive information from Japan about what Ghosn is accused of and insisted on “respect for the presumption of innocence.”

Le Maire told the Associated Press “this turbulence shouldn’t weaken” the Renault-Nissan alliance or its hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp., plans to hold a board meeting next week.

Since his arrest Monday, Ghosn has been held at a Tokyo detention center, under the same Spartan conditions as other detainees, Tokyo deputy prosecutor Shin Kukimoto told reporters Thursday. He gave few details about the case.

Under Japanese law, suspects can be held for 20 days per possible charge without an official indictment. Additional charges can be tagged on, resulting in longer detentions. Neither has been charged so far.

The maximum penalty upon conviction for violating finance and exchange laws is 10 years in prison, a 10 million yen ($89,000) fine, or both.

Analysts say the future of Nissan’s alliance with Renault may be at stake, though Nissan’s statement Thursday said the company’s leadership was determined to minimize the impact from Ghosn’s case on the partnership. Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan, and Nissan owns 15 percent of Renault.

The economy ministers of Japan and France met in Paris on Thursday to discuss the issue and released a statement saying both sides are committed to supporting the alliance.

Nissan said its board will study setting up a third-party committee to beef up governance in management and compensation at Nissan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

