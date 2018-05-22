SEOUL – North Korea is expected to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site over the next few days in a move toward denuclearization ahead of an unprecedented summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

A small group of international journalists arrived in North Korea on Tuesday to cover the shutdown of the North's key nuclear test site. Reporters and television crews from the United States, United Kingdom, Russia and China flew in from Beijing.

The dismantling ceremony is scheduled to take place between May 23 and 25, depending on weather.

Absent from the media visitors were eight South Korean journalists, who were excluded after having initially been invited by the North.

The relationship between North Korea and South Korea reached a sudden chill last week when Pyongyang canceled a scheduled high-level meeting with South Korean officials, citing a joint U.S.-South Korea military exercise as the reason.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon expressed “regrets that South Korean press corps were unable to visit the North due to North Korea’s lack of follow-up measures despite inviting them.”

He said in a statement Tuesday that the North’s pledge to dismantle the site is proceeding as planned and “expects that such action (will) lead to the successful hosting of the North Korea-U.S. summit.”

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet in Singapore on June 12, but Pyongyang has threatened to reconsider the summit if the Trump administration pressures North Korea to unilaterally abandon its nuclear weapons.

The charged rhetoric is a dramatic reversal from the warm feelings generated at the April 27 inter-Korean summit meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim, which ended in a joint declaration seeking a peace treaty and complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Kim announced plans to close the Punggye-ri site last month ahead of the summit, saying that nuclear development was complete and further underground testing was unnecessary.