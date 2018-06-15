Question: You've written that cash, or cash-based investments like money market funds and CDs, are a bad place to keep your assets because they pay next to nothing. With recent interest rate increases, is this still the case?

Answer: Generally speaking, I'm still an advocate of a well-allocated portfolio of stock- and bond-based investments.

That said, some cash investments have certainly become more attractive recently. As of this writing, there are one-year CDs with annual percentage yield (APY) of 2.25 percent and five-year CDs with APY of as much as 2.85 percent available. You can even find savings accounts that pay 1.7 percent if you don't want your money tied up. All of these rates are significantly higher than could be found a year ago.

Here's a key point. Stock investments historically return 9 to 10 percent annually over long periods, while bond investments tend to return 4 to 5 percent over the long run. However, both of these investment types have significant risk, even bonds.

So, if you're willing to accept slightly less return in exchange for the safety and easy accessibility of cash, it can be a smart idea to allocate some of your investable assets to cash-based investments in the current environment.

In other words, if you have a portfolio that consists of 70 percent stocks and 30 percent bonds, it will impact your returns less to shift to say, 70 percent stocks, 20 percent bonds and 10 percent cash, than it would have previously. The bottom line is that as interest rates rise, cash-based investments such as savings accounts and CDs aren't necessarily as "bad" for your investment strategy as they are when interest rates are next to nothing.

More: Can I tap into my IRA when I buy a house? Ask a Fool

More: Tax refunds could be significantly higher next year -- but is that a good thing?

More: Why was General Electric removed from Dow Jones industrial average? Ask a Fool

General Electric is set to receive a huge influx of cash.

Getty Images

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com