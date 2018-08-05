ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman faces at least two criminal investigations after four women accused him of slapping, choking or spitting on them.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini's office confirmed Tuesday that it was investigating whether Schneiderman committed any crimes, a day after Schneiderman announced his resignation and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance launched an investigation of his own.

There will likely be a third inquiry, too: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he will soon task at least one New York prosecutor with investigating Schneiderman.

"I will be asking an appropriate New York district attorney to commence an immediate investigation, and proceed as the facts merit," Cuomo said in a statement Monday night.

In an article Monday, The New Yorker detailed allegations from four women who said Schneiderman had abused them.

Three of the women had been romantic partners of Schneiderman, while the fourth said he slapped her after she rebuffed his advances.

Two of the women — Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam — told their stories on the record, while a third spoke under the condition of anonymity and the fourth told her story to Manning Barish and Selvaratnam, according to the New Yorker account.

Schneiderman, who announced Monday that he would resign at close of business Tuesday, has said he "strongly contest(s)" the allegations.

A spokesman for Schneiderman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criminal inquiries.

In a statement Tuesday, Sini spokeswoman Sheila Kelly said an investigation is already underway.

The incident in which Schneiderman was alleged to have slapped a woman who withdrew from his romantic advances took place in the Hamptons, which is within Suffolk County.

“The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has commenced an investigation into the allegations of crimes committed in Suffolk County by Eric Schneiderman as set forth in The New Yorker article," Kelly said.

Vance's office, meanwhile, quickly opened an investigation Monday night into the allegations against Schneiderman, according to a spokesman.

But Vance received immediate pushback from women's advocacy groups, who questioned whether he has a conflict of interest.

Earlier this year, Cuomo asked Schneiderman to investigate Vance's handling of accusations against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, which had not resulted in criminal charges.

"Vance ... can’t investigate Schneiderman abuse," Sonia Ossorio, president of the state chapter of the National Organization for Women, said in a statement. "It’s a conflict of interest. A special prosecutor is needed.”

Cuomo said there needs to be an independent investigation, saying that may be tricky to find since many district attorneys have ongoing cases with the Attorney General's Office.

And because the allegations occurred in several counties, Cuomo said, it could lead to several prosecutors working on the case.

"I want to make sure that the district attorney who is investigating is wholly impartial," Cuomo told reporters Tuesday in Westchester.

Cuomo said Vance overseeing the Schneiderman investigation could be a "potential complication" since Schneiderman's office was already reviewing Vance's handling of the Weinstein case.

Contributing: Joseph Spector, Albany Bureau chief. Follow Jon Campbell on Twitter: @JonCampbellGAN

