Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jets
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of the 737 Max delivery ceremony on her cellphone in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air is known for famous people on the tails of its aircraft. The tail of its first 737 Max will be painted once it arrives in Oslo, but it will be painted with this image of Freddie Laker. His self-named Laker Airways was a pioneering low-cost airline.
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos speaks during delivery ceremonies for his airline's first Boeing 737 Max jets in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
Winglets are seen on one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air at a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (right) speaks during delivery ceremonies for his airline's first Boeing 737 Max jets in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of one of the airline's first 737 Maxes at a ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017. The tail image will be painted once the plane arrives to Oslo.
Norwegian Air crew members sign a congratulatory banner commemorating the deliveries of the carrier’s first 737 Maxes at a Seattle ceremony on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (second from right) joins Boeing officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the delivery of the first two 737 Maxes to the airline in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (second from right) joins Boeing officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the delivery of the first two 737 Maxes to the airline in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (front) poses with crewmembers and Boeing officials in Seattle on June 29, 2017, at a delivery ceremony for the carrier’s first two 737 Maxes
Visitors look at one of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
A Norwegian Air crew member signs a congratulatory banner commemorating the deliveries of the carrier’s first 737 Maxes at a Seattle ceremony on June 29, 2017.
The engine on one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen at a delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of the 737 Max delivery ceremony on her cellphone in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky editor Ben Mutzabaugh takes a photo of one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air at a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
After several years of breakneck growth in the USA, European low-cost carrier Norwegian Air is setting its sights on Canada.

The airline announced on Thursday that it would begin flying from Montreal this fall and from and Hamilton, Ontario, next spring.

“This is only our first step into Canada and as the world’s fastest-growing airline, we look forward to expanding our presence here in the next few years,” Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

From Montreal, Norwegian will add seasonal routes to the French Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique. Thrice-weekly service to Guadeloupe’s Point-à-Pitre International Airport will begin Oct. 29. A twice-weekly schedule to Martinique starts Nov. 1. Norwegian will use Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the routes, which will continue until the end of March.

From Hamilton, Norwegian will use its new Boeing 737 Max jets to add non-stop service to Dublin, Ireland. Daily flights begin March 31 and will operate year-round. The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is located only about 50 miles from downtown Toronto, meaning that the flights should be able to pull from Canada’s largest metro area. In fact, Norwegian billed the market as “Hamilton/Toronto” in its release announcing the new service.

Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal.
AUSTIN: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI): WOW (Reykjavik)
BOSTON: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle); LEVEL (Barcelona); Primera (London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
CHICAGO O’HARE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick); WOW (Reykjavik)
CINCINNATI: WOW (Reykjavik)
CLEVELAND: WOW (Reykjavik)
DALLAS/FORTH WORTH: WOW (Reykjavik)
DENVER: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
DETROIT: WOW (Reykjavik)
FORT LAUDERDALE: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm)
LAS VEGAS: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
LOS ANGELES: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Barcelona); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
MIAMI: XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
NEW YORK JFK: Norwegian Air (Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
NEWARK LIBERTY: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Paris Orly); Primera (Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
NEWBURGH/STEWART, N.Y.: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
OAKLAND: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm); LEVEL (Barcelona)
ORLANDO: Norwegian Air (Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
PITTSBURGH: WOW (Reykjavik)
PROVIDENCE: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
ST. LOUIS: WOW (Reykjavik)
SAN FRANCISCO: WOW (Reykjavik); French Bee (Paris Orly); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
SEATTLE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
WASHINGTON DULLES: Primera (London Stansted)
NORWEGIAN AIR: By far the biggest of the new European low-cost carriers, Norwegian flies a staggering 53 routes to Europe from 14 U.S. airports that range in size from Newburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles. With a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, Norwegian has the most diverse set of options for U.S. fliers. It offers some point-to-point routes (like Newburgh-Bergen) as well as connections through bigger airports like London Stansted, Oslo and Paris.
WOW AIR: WOW Air as grown at a staggering rate since it first began flying from the USA in 2015. It now flies from 13 U.S. airports, including just-launched service from airports in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. All of WOW’s U.S. flights are to its hub near Reykjavik, where connections are available to more than 20 European destinations. Flights from Iceland to India will provide a new option starting in December 2018.
Primera Air: One of the latest no-frills budget outfits to set its sights on the U.S., the Latvian-headquartered company began its first U.S. flights in 2018. Using Airbus A321 narrowbody jets, Primera already flies from Boston and Newark and will add several new routes this year, including new London service from London.
FRENCH BEE: One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., this airline – formerly known as French Blue – so far flies from only U.S. city: San Francisco. From there, it flies both to Paris Orly as well as to Tahiti in the South Pacific. Fares on the San Francisco-Paris leg are advertised for as low as $189 each way.
LEVEL: This the low-cost airline set up by the parent company of British Airways and Iberia. Following the strategy of “if you can’t beat them, then join them,” LEVEL is meant to help BA and Iberia blunt the expansion of their budget rivals.

“Hamilton International provides access to a large population base and is well positioned to facilitate low-cost operations for carriers such as Norwegian,” Hamilton airport CEO Cathie Puckering said in a statement. “We are thrilled that with Norwegian’s announcement today, more people will be able to access this low-cost service from Hamilton next summer.”

Norwegian also confirmed plans to restart seasonal Caribbean service from several U.S. airports.

From New York JFK, Norwegian’s Guadeloupe and Martinique resumes Oct. 31. From Fort Lauderdale, Norwegian’s Guadeloupe service will resume Oct. 28 while Martinique flights return Oct. 31. Those routes will continue throughout the winter schedule.

Elsewhere, Norwegian is adding the South American territory of French Guiana to its network. The airline will add seasonal service connecting Cayenne, the capital of the French Overseas Department, to both Guadeloupe and Martinique. Those flights begin Oct. 31.

Cabin crew member Anna Ronnow serves champagne to passengers aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Capts. Godfrey Higgins (left) and Pat Campbell complete pre-flight checklists before flying Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 Max home to its Oslo, Norway headquarters on June 29, 2017.
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Cabin crew member Anna Ronnow serves champagne to passengers aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
A meal on board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet departs Seattle's Boeing Field on its delivery flight to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet flies over Seattle, Washington on its delivery flight to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air CEO Bjorn Kjos poses for photo on board his company's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
A beautiful glacier flows between mountains in far eastern Canada, seen aboard a Norwegian Air 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
Norwegian Air CEO Bjorn Kjos poses for photo on board his company's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
