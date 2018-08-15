US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks beside then Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault-Newman (L) during a meeting on African American History Month in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 February 2017.

Michael Reynolds/Pool

Omarosa Manigault Newman claims President Donald Trump is trying to silence her after his campaign filed an arbitration, claiming she violated a non-disclosure agreement.

Manigault Newman, who has made a variety of salacious claims about the president in her new book, "Unhinged," suggested the president was afraid of what she knew and would speak publicly about.

"It is interesting that he is trying to silence me," Manigault Newman said on MSNBC. "What is he trying to hide or afraid of? If he had not said anything that is derogatory or demeaning to African-Americans and women, why would he go to the extent to shut me down?"

She added Trump should be afraid of the additional tapes she claims to have.

.@OMAROSA on Trump taking legal action to silence her: "What is he trying to hide or afraid of? If he has not said anything that's derogatory or demeaning to African Americans, why would he go to the extent to shut me down?"



She also confirms she's been interviewed by Mueller. pic.twitter.com/uzKbSiTa1W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2018

Manigault Newman claimed in her book that she was fired over her quest to find an alleged tape of Trump saying the N-word while filming "The Apprentice." She has claimed to have heard the recording, though no proof of its existence has ever been made public.

Trump said Manigault Newman had signed a non-disclosure agreement. The agreement reportedly was signed during the Trump campaign.

An unnamed Trump campaign official told ABC News the arbitration was filed for "breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump campaign."

The statement given to ABC News continued: "President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable.”

Manigault Newman claims in her book that she was approached about another hush agreement that came with a job in the campaign after being terminated by the White House. The agreement would have entitled her to $15,000 a month.

Along with the slew of salacious claims made in her book, Manigault Newman has been making the rounds on TV news shows and releasing secret recordings she made during her time in the White House.

The recordings back up some claims she made in her book.

She's released one recording made in the Situation Room when she was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly. She released a second recording Tuesday of several Trump campaign aides talking about the alleged N-word tape and how to deal with its fallout.

Omarosa Manigault Newman through the years

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com