Xxx Img Afp Afp Lp1yj A Gov 1 1 8akj765e Jpg
Omarosa Manigault Newman, then White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, sits behind President Trump.
SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images

Omarosa Manigault Newman said she has many secretly recorded tapes from her time inside the White House and she'll hand them over to special counsel Robert Mueller if asked. 

Appearing Monday night on MSNBC's "Hardball," she said she'd be willing to cooperate with Mueller and his investigators.

"If his office calls again, anything they want, I'll share," Manigault Newman told host Chris Matthews, appearing to indicate that Mueller's office had called her before.

She didn't elaborate what interactions she may have had with Mueller's office in the past. Mueller is leading the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His probe is looking into whether the president sought to obstruct justice in that inquiry.

Manigault Newman's appearance was the latest in a string for her book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House." She has publicly released some of her secretly recorded tapes, including one of her being fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The former director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison has made a variety of salacious, but unverified, claims against the president, both in her book and on her media tour.

She says she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and offered a job on Trump's campaign to keep quiet. 

More: Did Omarosa break the law by secretly taping her firing in White House Situation Room?

More: President Trump, Omarosa battle over a gag order that experts say was probably unconstitutional

More: Omarosa reveals she also taped post-firing conversation with President Trump

A copy of the apparent agreement was made public by The Washington Post. President Donald Trump appeared to admit she was approached about an agreement but claimed Manigault Newman signed the non-disclosure. 

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Manigault Newman was likely asked to sign the same non-disclosure agreement she signed as a contestant on Trump’s television show, "The Apprentice," and as a campaign and presidential transition staffer.

“Any time you’re employed by Trump you’re going to sign one,” said Spicer, who is publishing his own White House memoir titled "The Briefing." “All she’s being asked to do is do the same thing she did the last three times she held a position with him.”

The Trump administration required at least some aides to sign an NDA, but White House attorneys privately acknowledged they were unenforceable, according to a report in The New York Times earlier this year. The agreements, unnamed officials told the Times, were intended to placate a president wrestling with a barrage of leaks.

Manigault Newmanalso claims that she personally heard a tape of Trump using the N-word while filming The Apprentice. While she didn't make a recording of the tape, she said she had a conversation with Lara Trump, the wife of the president's son, Eric, talking about the tape. 

"She wasn't surprised," she told MSNBC. "She was just kind of in damage control mode."

When asked about whether she thought the president should be impeached, she said: "At this point, yes." 

Omarosa Manigault Newman through the years
01 / 16
Omarosa Manigault Newman, 43, former White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, left her White House job this week under disputed circumstances. She says she was not escorted from the premises after a difficult discussion with Chief of Staff John Kelly.
02 / 16
The former reality TV personality was a contestant on Donald Trump's show 'The Apprentice' in 2004. In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Omarosa Manigault, adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives for a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
03 / 16
Her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison ends effective January 20. When Chief of Staff John Kelly took the helm in the White House Manigault, Manigault-Newman's ability to reach the President directly was greatly curtailed. Part of her role was to be a liaison between the White House and the black community.
04 / 16
President Donald Trump (R) is joined by Vice President Mike Pence, White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs Omarosa Manigault (L) and other staff members during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee at the White House. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump asked African Americans to support him, saying, "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?"
05 / 16
Donald Trump does the standard presidential dance, kissing a baby at Greater Faith Ministries International in Detroit, as Omarosa, the campaign's director of African-American outreach, looks on.
06 / 16
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway left, and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault, 2nd left, and White House communications director Mike Dubke, right, listen as a reporter asks a question during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House.
07 / 16
Omarosa Manigault, speaks with reporters during the Cocktails and Convention reception hosted by the Black Republican Caucus of Florida, in Cleveland, OH. She does not enjoy great support in the black community.
08 / 16
While the dramatic in-your-face competitor was eventually fired in Donald Trump's reality show, the two hit it off and she has remained extremely loyal to Trump. Omarosa speaks to the media to show her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he wins the New York Primary at Trump Towers in Manhattan on April 19, 2016.
09 / 16
Omarosa Manigault strikes her pose at the 47th NAACP Image Awards on Febr. 5, 2016 in Pasadena, Calif.
10 / 16
Cast members of 'The Surrel Life 4' on VH-1 from left: Sandy Denton AKA Pepa, Carey Hart, Jose Canseco, Omarosa, Janice Dickinson, Caprice and Bronson Pinchot
11 / 16
One might say she's fearless! Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth gets into the action in "Gross Obstacle Course" competition in the TV show 'Fear Factor.'
12 / 16
Omarosa makes an entrance on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. She made such an impact on Trump's show she's famous enough to go by her first name only.
13 / 16
You've made it when you become a character on 'Saturday Night Live.' Fired 'Apprentice' candidate Omarosa, portrayed by Maya Rudolph, is repeatedly struck in the head by falling objects (culminating in a sidewalk garbage can) when she visits Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" with Tina Fey (left) and Jimmy Fallon (right).
14 / 16
Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth from Washington, DC is pictured on 'The Apprentice.' She played an unabashed villain in the show.
15 / 16
This is a frame grab from the television show "'The Apprentice.' Left to right are Ereka Vetrini marketing manager and Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, during the show.
16 / 16
The female contestants from NBC's new reality show 'The Apprentice,' appear in this undated publicity photo. Jessie Conners, left, Katrina Campins, Eveka Vetrini, Omarosa Manigaul-Stallworth, Heidi Bressler, Kristi Frank, Amelia Henry, and Tammy Lee.

Contributing: John Fritze, Gregory Korte

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com