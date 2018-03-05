Personal finance website GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the best place in each U.S. state for retired workers to live. According to the website, the average Social Security benefit for retirees in 2017 was $1,369 a month, which adds up to $16,428 in annual benefits for single people and $32,856 for couples. That's around $25,000 less than the median U.S. household income.
"Living on a fixed income basically means you're solely or almost entirely dependent on funds like Social Security, pensions and inheritance — with little to no flexibility in the amount you're paid each month," reports GoBankingRates' Gabrielle Olya. Unstable costs, including a volatile housing market, can be especially challenging to deal with on a fixed income, she added.
If you rely mostly — or only — on a fixed income, here are the best cities, towns and rural spots across the country for you:
Alabama: Decatur
Alaska: Palmer
Arizona: Sierra Vista
Arkansas: Little Rock
California: Hanford
Colorado: Fort Collins
Connecticut: New Haven
Delaware: Felton
Florida: Bradenton
Georgia: Columbus
Hawaii: Hilo
Idaho: Twin Falls
Illinois: Champaign-Urbana
Indiana: Angola
Iowa: Des Moines
Kansas: Topeka
Kentucky: Danville
Louisiana: Lafayette
Maine: Augusta
Maryland: Hagerstown
Massachusetts: Worcester
Michigan: Midland
Minnesota: Mankato
Mississippi: Tupelo
Missouri: Springfield
Montana: Great Falls
Nebraska: North Platte
Nevada: Elko
New Hampshire: Berlin
New Jersey: Absecon
New Mexico: Albuquerque
New York: Corning
North Carolina: Fayettesville
North Dakota: Fargo
Ohio: Port Clinton
Oklahoma: Elk City
Oregon: La Grande
Pennsylvania: Williamsport
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Columbia
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Morristown
Texas: College Station
Vermont: Rutland
Virginia: Lynchburg
Washington: Wenatchee
West Virginia: Parkersburg
Wisconsin: Watertown
Wyoming: Riverton
© CNBC is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.
