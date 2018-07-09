Florida, one year after Hurricane Irma
01 / 22
Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys recently reopened after a $50 million renovation due to hurricane damage. Hurricane Irma hit Florida a year ago.
02 / 22
A visitor enjoys the sun at Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key on Aug. 30, the day the resort reopened after a $50 million renovation. The landmark Florida Keys resort had been closed for almost a year after being impacted by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017.
03 / 22
This is the aerial view of Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key, Florida. The resort has reopened after a $50 million renovation. The landmark Florida Keys resort had been closed for almost a year after being impacted by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017.
04 / 22
Visitors walk on a lagoon's beach at Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys. The resort reopened Aug. 30 after a $50 million renovation. The landmark Florida Keys resort had been closed for almost a year after being impacted by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017.
05 / 22
Hawks Cay Resort has re-opened almost a year after Hurricane Irma hit Florida. The resort in Duck Key went through a $50 million renovation. It has 177 guestrooms and two restaurants.
06 / 22
What a difference a year makes. This is Lakeland, Florida, on Sep 13, 2017 after Hurricane Irma hit. Water surrounded many of the homes like these in North Fort Myers,
07 / 22
This was Key West on Sept. 20, 2017, after Hurricane Irma. Workers cleared seaweed left after flooding from a beach at the Casa Marina Resort in Key West.
08 / 22
Oceans Edge Key West Hotel and Marina was one of many Florida resorts that had to undergo repairs after Hurricane Irma. It's been a year since the Florida hit.
09 / 22
Oceans Edge Key West Hotel and Marina was one of many Florida resorts that had to undergo repairs after Hurricane Irma. It's been a year since the Florida hit.
10 / 22
Guests at Cheeca Lodge Resort and Spa walk on a new 525-foot-long pier at the iconic Florida Keys resort in Islamorada. After sustaining major damage from Hurricane Irma, the oceanside resort reopened in March for the first time since visitors were evacuated a few days before the storm's Sept. 10, 2017, passage.
11 / 22
Cheeca Lodge Resort and Spa has a new 525-foot-long pier in Islamorada. After sustaining major damage from Hurricane Irma, the oceanside resort reopened in March for the first time since visitors were evacuated a few days before the storm's Sept. 10, 2017, passage.
12 / 22
Cheeca Lodge Resort and Spa has a new 525-foot-long pier in Islamorada. After sustaining major damage from Hurricane Irma, the oceanside resort reopened in March for the first time since visitors were evacuated a few days before the storm's Sept. 10, 2017, passage.
13 / 22
Cheeca Lodge Resort and Spa has a new 525-foot-long pier in Islamorada. After sustaining major damage from Hurricane Irma, the oceanside resort reopened in March for the first time since visitors were evacuated a few days before the storm's Sept. 10, 2017, passage.
14 / 22
This is the beach at the main lodge of Cheeca Lodge Resort and Spa, which reopened in March after renovating due to damage sustained from Hurricane Irma last September.
15 / 22
This is the oceanfront pool at the Cheeca Lodge Resort and Spa, which reopened in March after being closed down after Hurricane Irma last September.
16 / 22
This guestroom at the Cheeca Lodge Resort and Spa has an oceanfront balcony. The resort in Islamorada reopened in March after closing for repairs from Hurricane Irma.
17 / 22
A man looks out at the ocean from The Southernmost Point marker in Key West on Sept. 16, 2017. The marker had to be repaired.
18 / 22
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, artist Danny Acosta completes lettering the Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A. marker in Key West on Oct. 23, 2017. One of the most-photographed tourism icons in the Florida Keys was pummeled by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017, stripping most of the paint and a large chunk of stucco.
19 / 22
A man takes a photo of a Florida Keys sunset on, Sept. 25, 2017, in Islamorada, in the Florida Keys, more than two weeks after Hurricane Irma hit.
20 / 22
The 199-room Isla Bella Beach Resort will debut in early 2019 in the Florida Keys. It is located on Knights Key in Marathon, Florida, at the threshold of the iconic Seven Mile Bridge,
21 / 22
This is an aerial view of Key West, which was damaged by Hurricane Irma last September.
22 / 22
Many resorts in Key West have had to go through renovations as a result of Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida a year ago.
636718725152740383-Oceans-Edge-Exterior-Pools.jpg
Oceans Edge Key West Hotel and Marina was one of many Florida resorts that had to undergo repairs after Hurricane Irma. It's been a year since the Florida hit.
Oceans Edge Key West Hotel and Marina

Hurricane Irma, which hit the mainland USA on Sept. 10 last year, cost Florida $1.5 billion in visitor spending and 1.8 million visitors.

But hotel and tourism officials say the state is rebounding.

According to VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism bureau, an estimated 34.9 million out-of-state visitors arrived in the state in the final four months of 2017.

In June, Governor Rick Scott announced that Florida welcomed a record 33.2 million visitors in the first quarter of 2018. That is a 7.4 percent increase over the same period in 2017.

The most affected part of Florida was Monroe County, which includes Key West and the other keys in the 125-mile long island chain.

The Keys are getting new airlift. Beginning Oct. 4, United Airlines will increase daily non-stop service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Key West from seasonal to year-round. During peak travel season from February through May, United will add a second daily flight. United is also increasing service from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. 

On Dec. 24, American Airlines will resume nonstop winter and spring service into Key West from Dallas–Fort Worth, operating daily flights through April 1.

A year after major hurricane, the Caribbean lures travelers

Hotels renovate

Lodging inventory in the Florida Keys is just more than 90 percent operational from pre-hurricane levels, according to the Florida Keys Tourism Council. Nearly all resorts that were closed by Irma are projected to be fully open before the end of 2018.

Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key re-opened Aug. 30 after a $50 million renovation of its lobby, restaurants, 177 guestrooms, and public areas. The resort has two new restaurants and an expanded adults-only area.  

Oceans Edge Key West Resort Hotel and Marina originally opened in January 2017. The resort sustained minor damage to its 20 acres due to the hurricane. For instance, some rooms had some flooding through the front doors. Key locks had to be replaced. Carpet damaged by water caused the need to bring in tile. Some dry wall had to be removed. A hurricane plate was installed in front of each door designed to stop the impact of wind and rain.

“We were up and running by early October, but given that there was so little business coming to the Keys post-storm we took a little longer making certain that our property was maintained to the condition at which we opened a year prior,” says Tom Elwood, general manager of Oceans Edge.

That said, Elwood acknowledged that booking levels have not risen to pre-Irma levels.

“Our hotel has done much better (year over year) in occupancy post storm, but it is not where we anticipated the market to be,” he says.   

He urges people to visit the Keys. “It looks better than it did pre-storm,” he says. “Any old debris has been washed away and cleaned up and particularly Key West is looking refreshed and the locals are eager to continue to welcome back tourists.”

Tour the other Florida Keys

Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada re-opened in March after a $25 million renovation.

The storm destroyed the resort’s 525-foot fishing pier, a symbol of Cheeca Lodge. The framework of the lodge remained structurally intact, though there was damage to sheet rock, contents of the rooms, elevators, and the data cables.

“Everything electrical was considered compromised,” says Bob LaCasse, general manager for Cheeca Lodge and Spa. “There’s a saying: ‘When in doubt, rip it out,’ and that’s what we did. We started from scratch.”

The resort now has a new lobby lounge and a new family-friendly dining concept called Mia Cucina. Later this year, an expanded oceanfront pool area and Tiki Bar named South 25 will debut. Guestrooms also have a new design.

LaCasse says to strengthen the property for future hurricanes, the resort’s wastewater treatment plant was relocated to higher ground. Windows and sliding doors were replaced with high-impact rated materials. Outdoor air-conditioner units were raised to avoid surge intrusion.

The Keys will also get new hotels. Isla Bella Beach Resort will debut in early 2019 in Knights Key in Marathon, at the threshold of the iconic Seven Mile Bridge.

Developed by Pritam Singh and The Singh Company’s, the first full-service hotel in Marathon sits on 24 acres. It will have 199 guestrooms, a nearly one-mile private beach, a full-service spa, four dining spots, five swimming pools, a marketplace, fishing pier, and marina.

Singh says Florida has always been resilient. Since Hurricane Andrew struck in August 1992, building codes have become stricter.  

“Hurricane Andrew was the pivotal event and ever since then the buildings are getting stronger and stronger,” Singh says. “At some point, the damage becomes a lot less. You just run out of buildings built in the 40s, 50s and 60s. The flood insurance is kind of an urban renewal project.”

Singh says developers learn from each storm. For instance, they now have better generators and satellite phones for when cell phone towers are downed. In terms of landscaping, they only use salt-tolerant plants.

“There are plants that are lovely but they are not salt-tolerant, so we’re not putting them in,” he says. “We’re all getting smarter.”

Keys residents scramble for housing

The Keys’ first all- or “luxury- inclusive” adults-only resort is set to be unveiled later this year in Key Largo. Bungalows Key Largo will have 135 stand-alone units, two pools, several restaurants and bars.

Also in Key Largo, the new 200-room Baker’s Cay Resort, a Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open by late fall. It’s the Keys’ first Curio property.

Attractions re-open

All 10 Keys state parks are open for day use as restoration efforts continue.

On Big Pine Key, a new 1,840-square-foot Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Nature Center is under construction near mile marker 30.5. When it debuts in late fall, this center will showcase the Keys’ four national wildlife refuges with exhibits and a nature bookstore operated by the Florida Keys Wildlife Society.

TripAdvisor's top hotels for a Key West getaway
01 / 10
TripAdvisor reveals the ten best value hotels in Key West for January, presented in order from lowest to highest price. The Gates Hotel | Key West: TripAdvisor pricing from $203 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d1902906-Reviews-The_Gates_Hotel_Key_West-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
02 / 10
24 North Hotel: TripAdvisor pricing from $205 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d8776712-Reviews-24_North_Hotel-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
03 / 10
Oceans Edge Key West Hotel & Marina: TripAdvisor pricing from $235 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d10783725-Reviews-Oceans_Edge_Key_West_Hotel_Marina-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
04 / 10
Fairfield Inn & Suites Key West: TripAdvisor pricing from $241 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d209383-Reviews-Fairfield_Inn_Suites_Key_West-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
05 / 10
Hilton Garden Inn Key West - The Keys Collection: TripAdvisor pricing from $251 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d9603119-Reviews-Hilton_Garden_Inn_Key_West_The_Keys_Collection-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
06 / 10
Hyatt Windward Pointe: TripAdvisor pricing from $254 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d235524-Reviews-Hyatt_Windward_Pointe-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
07 / 10
Silver Palms Inn: TripAdvisor pricing from $254 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d1886183-Reviews-Silver_Palms_Inn-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
08 / 10
Best Western Key Ambassador Resort Inn: TripAdvisor pricing from $263 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d126507-Reviews-Best_Western_Key_Ambassador_Resort_Inn-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
09 / 10
The Perry Hotel Key West: TripAdvisor pricing from $283 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d12238971-Reviews-The_Perry_Hotel_Key_West-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
10 / 10
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Key Resort - Key West: TripAdvisor pricing from $297 per night. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34345-d209384-Reviews-DoubleTree_by_Hilton_Hotel_Grand_Key_Resort_Key_West-Key_West_Florida_Keys_Florida.html
Dream homes: Five tempting properties for sale in Miami
01 / 26
Eighty Seven Park by Renzo Piano Building Workshop has a view of Miami Beach.
02 / 26
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium . It is developed by Terra.
03 / 26
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium designed to seamlessly embrace the park and ocean on the cusp of Miami Beach and Surfside.
04 / 26
Eighty Seven Park in Miami has a wine cellar and a pool bar.
05 / 26
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium designed to seamlessly embrace the park and ocean on the cusp of Miami Beach and Surfside.
06 / 26
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium in Miami Beach and Surfside.
07 / 26
For $1.45 million you van have this waterfront home in Normandy Shores in Miami.
08 / 26
The kitchen at this Normandy Shores home in Miami has been remodeled.
09 / 26
This $1.45 million home in the Normandy Shores neighborhood of Miami has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
10 / 26
For $795,000, you can get this condo on Sunset Harbour Dive in Miami Beach.
11 / 26
This Miami Beach, condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms for $795.000..
12 / 26
Want a vacation home in Miami Beach? This two bedroom, two bathroom is on sale for $795,000.
13 / 26
Miami Beach is one of the hottest real estate markets in the USA.
14 / 26
This is the lobby of the $795,000 Sunset Harbour Drive condo in Miami Beach.
15 / 26
This is the view from the $795,000 Sunset Harbour Drive condo in Miami Beach.
16 / 26
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
17 / 26
The Belle Meade property for $619.000.has a fireplace and back yard.
18 / 26
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
19 / 26
This is the dining room of the Belle Meade Miami property for sale for $619,000.
20 / 26
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
21 / 26
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
22 / 26
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
23 / 26
This two-bedroom condo in Miami is located on 64th Street.
24 / 26
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
25 / 26
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
26 / 26
For $379,000, you can get this one bedroom, one bathroom condo by the beach in Miami with this view.
Affordable flavors of Orlando, Florida
01 / 27
Cheap eating in Orlando doesn't mean boring food. You'll find genuine international cuisine, burly burgers, colossal cookies, cool cocktails and lots of satisfying bites. An example is the Big Floyd sandwich, as displayed by Gretchen Velez at Pig Floyd's in Orlando's Mills 50 district.
02 / 27
At Pig Floyd's, you can have a pulled pork sandwich or a rack of ribs, and you'll also encounter barbecue in a taco or a bento box. "We present barbecue as you probably know it, but we give it influences from all around the world," says Big Floyd's Gretchen Velez.
03 / 27
The Big Floyd ($9.95) is a massive sandwich that includes beef brisket, sausage, pulled pork, citrus peanut slaw and French fries on a Hawaiian-style roll.
04 / 27
Serving the downtown Orlando nighttime crowd with big food and big style is Beth's Burger Bar, owned by local entrepreneur Beth Steele. Choose one of the popular house burgers or create your own using a combination of the dozens of available toppings. There are three Beth's locations around the city.
05 / 27
Beth's Burger Bar employees say the most popular menu item is the Peanut Butter Burger, featuring house-made peanut butter sauce, grilled onions, cheddar cheese and A-1 steak sauce. A double costs $7.74, and a single is $5.24.
06 / 27
Mathers Social Gathering is a cocktail lounge that hearkens to Prohibition-era speakeasies, but it's above ground. In fact, you'll see a lot of daylight from the third floor of the Mather Building, a 19th-century structure that was previously a furniture store.
07 / 27
If you give the word to one of the bartenders at Mathers Social Gathering, you'll be taken to a corner of the bar where a secret menu is revealed under black light.
08 / 27
Santiago Emeric, bar manager at Mathers Social Gathering, pours a Bathtub Gin cocktail. The aromatic concoction contains The Botanist gin, honey simple syrup, freshly ground lavender, lemon juice, and half and half. The $15 Prohibition-inspired drink is served in a ceramic bathtub and offered half price daily during happy hour, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
09 / 27
East End Market, in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, draws foodies with its focus on eats crafted from the bounty of Central Florida farms. The 11 businesses share a space that's become a cultural hub with a market garden, live music, culinary classes and an incubator kitchen.
10 / 27
Steve Lewis, owner of Gideon's Bakehouse inside Orlando's East End Market, displays a few of his novel, oversized cookies that have captured the sweet teeth of Orlando residents. Lewis, a musician and artist, experimented with his cookie-making hobby for years before opening Gideon's. The bakery has a winsome, literary vibe that Lewis created based on handwritten notes in a 19th-century cookbook. "We've only been here for a year and a half, but we've sold out every day," he says.
11 / 27
Gideon's Bakehouse cookies come in several flavors, including seasonal varieties, such as Classic Chocolate Chip, Pistachio Toffee Dark Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Crisp (pictured top to bottom). Owner Steve Lewis says each $5 cookie weighs nearly half a pound and takes 18 hours to prepare.
12 / 27
Sandra Leal, an employee at Gideon's Bakehouse, works on a Cookies & Cream cake in the bakehouse's cozy kitchen at Orlando's East End Market.
13 / 27
Lineage Coffee Roasting co-owner Ryan Wilcox travels the world with co-owners Jarrett and Justine Johnson in search of beans for their 5-year-old business in Orlando's East End Market. The expertise is apparent in the finely brewed coffees served at two Orlando locations. "Ever since we started, we were really interested in the supply chain, finding and buying the green coffee," Wilcox says. "Now, we want to make our passion for coffee known."
14 / 27
Annastasia Charles prepares a pour over, a brewing method that highlights the craft coffees that Lineage produces.
15 / 27
A mug of mocha at Lineage Coffee in Orlando's East End Market is $4.50.
16 / 27
As the sign implies, there's nothing timid about Se7en Bites, a Southern-style bakery that's big on flavor. Serving breakfast and lunch items that range from sweet to savory, Se7en Bites features "the quintessential things that you'll find in a Southern kitchen," says owner Trina Gregory-Propst.
17 / 27
Gregory-Propst entered culinary school at age 40, trading in a career in the spa business for the opportunity to run a restaurant. Now, she's turning her grandmother's recipes into favorites among Orlando diners. The most popular dish is the 7th Trimester, featuring a garlic buttermilk biscuit, eggs, Applewood-smoked bacon and five-cheese mac and cheese for $9.75. "No diets are allowed here," she says.
18 / 27
The sweet side of Se7en Bites includes pies, cheesecake, scones, pudding, cookies and other items, such as salted caramel dark chocolate pecan pie ($7), the Don't Fudge With Me bar cookie ($5.75) and dark chocolate stout cake ($6).
19 / 27
Linda Tran and her daughter, Mai Dang, offer freshly made Vietnamese food at Mai Bistro, a fast-casual restaurant on Colonial Drive in Orlando's Asian district. Tran and her husband, Dat Dang, started the concept in 2017, providing quick-serve Vietnamese favorites such as banh mi sandwiches, noodle dishes and flavored tea.
20 / 27
Mai Bistro’s grilled pork banh mi sandwich is served on a steamed bao bun with traditional Vietnamese veggies for $5.45.
21 / 27
Mai Bistro's combination sticky rice, which includes Vietnamese sausage, pork roll, shredded chicken and barbecue pork, goes for $6.95.
22 / 27
Patti McCall (right) and Emily Nodino enjoy the atmosphere at Black Rooster Taqueria in Orlando. Black Rooster provides a hip take on Mexican food, with a variety of ceviches, tacos and combo bowls on the menu. The inspired decor includes handmade furniture by chef John Calloway, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Juliana.
23 / 27
At Black Rooster Taqueria, a variety of tacos, such as the Black Rooster asada (right) and the vegetarian, range from $3.25 to $4.75.
24 / 27
One of Orlando's up-and-coming dessert shops is Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream. Founded in 2015 by New York transplants Kelly and Scott Seidl, the shop offers craft ice cream and sorbets at two locations.
25 / 27
Chris Vithoven, with Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, serves a flight of four scoops in sugar cones, including the popular "Cookie Monster" flavor, center. The four-serving sample costs $8.25.
26 / 27
Lazy Moon is revered around the University of Central Florida campus for its oversized pizzas and craft beer menu. There’s a second location near downtown Orlando.
27 / 27
Lazy Moon is known for husky slices. A piece of cheese pizza will set you back just $4.20.


 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com