During a Monday segment on the Today show promoting his new book, Bill Clinton received a tense question: "Looking back on what happened then, through the lens of #MeToo now, do you think differently or feel more responsibility?"

The moment came in light of the #MeToo movement and after an op-ed by Monica Lewinsky in which she reconsiders "the power differentials" of their infamous affair.

The former president claimed he owed no personal apology to Lewinsky, saying his public repentance was enough. "I've never talked to her," he said.

"Nobody believes that I got out of that for free," said Clinton, who accused NBC of ignoring "gaping facts."

This is OnPolitics Today: Subscribe here.

A personal pardon? Trump claims 'absolute right'

President Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Texas to meet with families of the Santa Fe school shooting victims, and to attend Republican fundraisers, May 31, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

Evan Vucci, AP

Trump argued on Twitter Monday that he had the "absolute right to pardon" himself, but that he wouldn't need to as he's "done nothing wrong." His morning tweet came the day after his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday that Trump had no plans to pardon himself, "not to say that he can't." The question, of course, comes as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. And to be clear: The Constitution says the president can grant pardons "except in cases of impeachment" — suggesting to some that Trump could pardon himself for a crime and yet still be impeached. In a January memo to Mueller published this weekend, Trump's lawyers argued that the president can't obstruct justice.

(And will he still pardon Martha Stewart? Who knows.)

No cakewalk: Supreme Court sides with baker over gay couple, but the issue's far from settled

Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips talks with a customer following the Supreme Court ruling.

TREVOR HUGHES, USA TODAY

The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with a Colorado baker who refused to create a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple, ruling that the state exhibited "religious hostility" against him. However, the decision didn't resolve whether religious opponents of same-sex marriage — including bakers, florists, photographers and videographers — can refuse commercial wedding services to gay couples, saying instead that it "must await further elaboration in the courts." The justices' historic same-sex marriage ruling came three years ago, but since then a number of bills have been brought forth to undermine protections for LGBT families, according to a report out Monday.

That above item comes courtesy of The Short List, USA TODAY's all-news-including-occasionally-politics newsletter. Do subscribe.

Elsewhere in politics

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com