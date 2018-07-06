Happy Thursday/National Seersucker Day, OnPolitics friends. By the time we talk again next week, we'll basically be mere hours away from the North Korea summit (which could lead to an even more historic event if it goes well, apparently).

We can hardly wait. Until then, we'll be pondering: What would Supreme Court John Roberts think of the fact that we have not one, but two smart speakers in our home?

"Beware the robots," he warned a high school graduating class, of which his daughter was a part of. Sounds like a man who's considering how technology will play into the decisions his branch of government will make down the line.

Without specifically talking about recent events, he told the students that machines advise lawmakers "what their constituents think, how strongly they feel about particular issues, how best to appeal to them, and so on."

"Any politician would find it very difficult not to shape his or her message to what constituents want to hear," Roberts said. "Artificial intelligence can change leaders into followers."

Flake out

President Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Republican members of the Senate, including Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., at the White House Dec. 5.

SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images

Part of President Trump's Thursday morning was spent attacking Sen. Jeff Flake.

"Let’s face it, he’s a Flake!" the president tweeted, just another round in his ongoing feud with the Arizona Republican.

Flake has long criticized the president and his policies, and did so again Thursday from the Senate floor, referring to “erratic behavior” and “confusing actions" (though he never mentioned Trump by name).

Accidentally wading into all of this: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in town to meet with the president ahead of next week's North Korea summit. Abe errantly retweeted Trump's critical tweet of Flake. That was quickly taken down, but not without notice.

"Et tu, Abe?" Flake tweeted.

In other Trump tweet news: The president is also sparring with world leaders ahead of the G-7 summit this weekend.

Elsewhere in politics

Clarification note from yesterday's newsletter: When President Trump granted clemency to Alice Johnson, he decided to commute her sentence, not pardon her.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com